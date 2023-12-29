TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0432

Bedford Metals Corp. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2023, the Company's common shares will be split on a one (1) old for two point two (2.2) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, January 3, 2024. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 14,212,160 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil escrow shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: BFM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 076230101 (UNCHANGED)

Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for the split was obtained at the Annual General and Special Meeting held November 29, 2023. Common shareholders of record at the close of business January 4, 2024 will be mailed a direct registration advice statement with any additional common shares they are entitled to receive. The statements will be mailed on or about January 8, 2024. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0433

Centurion Minerals Ltd. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 3, 2024, the shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,734,521 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: CTN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 15643T602 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0434

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend - Correction (Late Dividend)

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2023

Further to yesterday's Dividend Notice, the Declaration of Dividend should have indicated a LATE DIVIDEND DECLARATION. All information from yesterday's Dividend Notice remains unchanged. Note, the common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis on December 28, 2023 but due to late notification from the Issuer the common shares have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and commenced trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on December 29, 2023 as indicated in the Dividend Notice on December 28, 2023. Holders including purchasers of the shares on or before December 28, 2023 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend

_______________________________________

23/12/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0435

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,020,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $151,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $91,000 $0.05 1,820,000 Common Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0436

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,600,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: Numus Capital Corp. received as compensation $20,250 in cash and 405,000 broker warrants to purchase 405,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0437

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares to settle outstanding debt in the form of unpaid membership interest redemption price for CDN$180,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0438

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,420,011 flow-through common shares and 6,005,500 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow-through common share

$0.25 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 7,425,511 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,425,511 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,460,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $79,552.74 0 264,930

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 7, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0439

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 340,335 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

For more details, refer to the press release dated December 7, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0440

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:34 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0441

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.0875 per flow-through share



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 60,165,455 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per non-flow-through share



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 19,484,285 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 3,645,700



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $36,761.22 250,000 Shares N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0442

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,600.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $62,600 $0.10 626,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0443

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023:

Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 9,335,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,667,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,667,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 2,506,556 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 1,253,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,253,278 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 55,556 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $105,852.00 N/A 529,860 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15 and 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0444

Harfang Exploration Inc. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,733,333 Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Charity flow-through share



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Harfang Exploration Inc. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 733 333 actions accréditives caritatives



Prix : 0,30 $ par action accréditive caritative



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0445

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $25,480 NA 364,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0446

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 26,978 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $74,998.84.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0447

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,985 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $49,998.30.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0448

New Stratus Energy Inc. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0449

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021 and January 9, 2023, the Exchange has accepted a second amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture with an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated May 6, 2021, and first amended on December 15, 2022. Pursuant to the second amending agreement, dated December 29, 2023, the parties agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of 1,600,000 bonus warrants until December 31, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2021, December 29, 2022 and December 29, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0450

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0451

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share



Warrants: 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 28 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 6 250 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,08 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 9 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0452

Southern Energy Corp. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 779,273 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,440 of interest payment due December 31, 2023 to holders of the 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0453

THIOGENESIS THERAPEUTICS, CORP. ("TTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,001,167 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per common share



Number of Placees: 79 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

9

836,667



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $307,186.27 N/A 409,582

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0454

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per FT share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange