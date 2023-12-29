Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

29.12.2023  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0432

Bedford Metals Corp. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2023, the Company's common shares will be split on a one (1) old for two point two (2.2) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, January 3, 2024. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,212,160 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

nil escrow shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

BFM (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

076230101 (UNCHANGED)

Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for the split was obtained at the Annual General and Special Meeting held November 29, 2023. Common shareholders of record at the close of business January 4, 2024 will be mailed a direct registration advice statement with any additional common shares they are entitled to receive. The statements will be mailed on or about January 8, 2024. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0433

Centurion Minerals Ltd. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 3, 2024, the shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,734,521 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

CTN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

15643T602 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0434

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend - Correction (Late Dividend)
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: January 15, 2024
Record Date: December 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2023

Further to yesterday's Dividend Notice, the Declaration of Dividend should have indicated a LATE DIVIDEND DECLARATION. All information from yesterday's Dividend Notice remains unchanged. Note, the common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis on December 28, 2023 but due to late notification from the Issuer the common shares have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and commenced trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on December 29, 2023 as indicated in the Dividend Notice on December 28, 2023. Holders including purchasers of the shares on or before December 28, 2023 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend

_______________________________________

23/12/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0435

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,020,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $151,000.

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

2

$91,000

$0.05

1,820,000 Common Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0436

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share


Warrants:

10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 per common share for a period of 36 months


Number of Placees:

10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

4,600,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Agent's Fee:

Numus Capital Corp. received as compensation $20,250 in cash and 405,000 broker warrants to purchase 405,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0437

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares to settle outstanding debt in the form of unpaid membership interest redemption price for CDN$180,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0438

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares:

1,420,011 flow-through common shares and 6,005,500 non-flow-through common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.35 per flow-through common share

$0.25 per non-flow-through common share


Warrants:

7,425,511 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,425,511 non-flow-through common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a period of 24 months


Number of Placees:

34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

1,460,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$79,552.74

0

264,930

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 7, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0439

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 340,335 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 creditor

For more details, refer to the press release dated December 7, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0440

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:34 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0441

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("FNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares:

4,000,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.0875 per flow-through share


Non-Flow-Through


Number of Shares:

60,165,455 non-flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.18 per non-flow-through share


Number of Placees:

39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

7

19,484,285

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

3

3,645,700


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$36,761.22

250,000 Shares

N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0442

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,600.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

3

$62,600

$0.10

626,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0443

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023:

Flow-Through


Number of Shares:

9,335,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.20 per flow-through share


Warrants:

4,667,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,667,500 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period


Non-Flow-Through


Number of Shares:

2,506,556 non-flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.18 per non-flow-through share


Warrants:

1,253,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,253,278 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period


Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

55,556

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$105,852.00

N/A

529,860 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15 and 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0444

Harfang Exploration Inc. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares:

2,733,333 Charity flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.30 per Charity flow-through share


Number of Placees:

8 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil


Finder's Fee:

Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Harfang Exploration Inc. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions :

2 733 333 actions accréditives caritatives


Prix :

0,30 $ par action accréditive caritative


Nombre de souscripteurs :

8 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Aucun


Honoraire d'intermédiation :

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0445

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share


Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$25,480

NA

364,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0446

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 26,978 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $74,998.84.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0447

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,985 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $49,998.30.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0448

New Stratus Energy Inc. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0449

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021 and January 9, 2023, the Exchange has accepted a second amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture with an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated May 6, 2021, and first amended on December 15, 2022. Pursuant to the second amending agreement, dated December 29, 2023, the parties agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of 1,600,000 bonus warrants until December 31, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2021, December 29, 2022 and December 29, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0450

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0451

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:

Number of Shares:

6,250,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.08 per flow-through share


Warrants:

6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months


Number of Placees:

9 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil


Finder's Fee:

Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 28 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions :

6 250 000 actions accréditives


Prix :

0,08 $ par action accréditive


Bons de souscription :

6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions ordinaires


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois


Nombre de souscripteurs :

9 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Aucun


Honoraire d'intermédiation :

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0452

Southern Energy Corp. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 779,273 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,440 of interest payment due December 31, 2023 to holders of the 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0453

THIOGENESIS THERAPEUTICS, CORP. ("TTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares:

6,001,167 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.75 per common share


Number of Placees:

79 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

50,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

9

836,667


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$307,186.27

N/A

409,582

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0454

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:

Number of Shares:

1,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per FT share


Number of Placees:

1 placee


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A

Finder's Fee:

N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange



Contact
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Angold Resources Ltd.

Angold Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D5Y4
CA03519P3007
www.angoldresources.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap