Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jan. 02, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 29, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that on December 27, 2023 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Dec-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Dec-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.993000
0.000000
5.993000
1149945
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.331770
0.000000
6.331770
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15
1149945
5.993000
Sub Total 8.A
1149945
5.993000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
