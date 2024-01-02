Fabled Copper Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, January 2, 2024 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 28, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 1,182,676 common shares were voted, representing 5.44% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

• The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re- election of Peter J. Hawley, Luc Pelchat, Louis Martin and Patrick Donovan.

• Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia. The Company has recently broadened and diversify its portfolio. The Company has acquired the VOLT 2 lithium Property, located in Miquelon, Quebec and has options to acquire the OHM Property, located in Val D'Or, Quebec and the VOLT 1 Property located in the Miquelon, Quebec.

