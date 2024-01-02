First Idaho Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 02, 2024 - First Idaho Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $195,000 through the issuance of 39,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.005 per Common Share (the "Private Placement"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement. No finders' fees or other consideration was paid in connection with the Private Placement.



Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for the repayment of outstanding liabilities and for general working capital.

MI 61-101 and Early Warning Disclosure

Tony Wonnacott subscribed for $195,000 of the Private Placement. As a result of Mr. Wonnacott's participation in the Private Placement and acquisition of the 39,000,000 Common Shares, Mr. Wonnacott owns 39,000,000 Common Shares representing 58.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, and is now a "control person" of the Company as that term is defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Wonnacott owned no Common Shares.

Mr. Wonnacott acquired the above-noted Common Shares for investment purposes. He ?has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market, if applicable, or through private acquisitions, or sell the securities either on the open market, if applicable, or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained from Foluso Olubunmi, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

