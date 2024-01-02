Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Euro Manganese Announces Resignation of Board Member

02.01.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 02, 2024 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") announces that Hanna Schweitz stepped down from the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective December 31, 2023, to avoid a potential conflict of interest that has arisen with her other commitments.

The Board is actively engaged in identifying a new independent director to fill the vacancy left by Ms. Schweitz's departure.

John Webster, Chair of the Board of Directors of Euro Manganese, commented:

"We thank Hanna for her valuable contributions to the Board. We have benefitted greatly from her knowledge of the battery metals industry, specifically in the areas of cathode raw materials procurement and supply chain due diligence. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I wish Hanna success in her future endeavours."

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
mjames@mn25.ca		 Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
lburgess@mn25.ca
+1 (604) 312-7546

#709 -700 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8, www.mn25.ca



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N6V9
CA29872T1003
www.mn25.ca

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap