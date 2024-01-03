EQS-News: EcoGraf Completes Epanko Pre-Development Field Programs

Drilling Demonstrates Southern Extension and Continued High Grade Nature with 45m at 12.98 % TGC and 47m at 11.04 % TGC

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to report that it has successfully completed all the fieldwork aspects of the pre-development technical programs for its Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

The programs are a key part of preparations for development of Epanko next year, with the Company also recently mandating KfW IPEX-Bank to obtain import credit cover from the Federal Republic of Germany and to arrange a senior debt facility of up to US$105 million (refer ASX announcement KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for UFK Loan of up to US$105m (A$160m) for Development of Epanko 29 November 2023).

Key Highlights:

Land delineation, preliminary asset valuation and socio-economic surveys completed for the updated Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)

A total of 1,835m of diamond drilling (DD), 3,009m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 191m of trenching was completed for: Geotechnical engineering for the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) and environmental monitoring purposes A planned Mineral Resource upgrade, which will target a phased expansion of Epanko production from the initial 73,000tpa up to 300,000tpa to support forecast demand from battery and electric vehicle manufacturers 1

Graphite assay results received for 48% of drill holes to date, including: MHRC116 45m at 12.98 % TGC from 3m MHRC115 47m at 11.04 % TGC from 6m MHRC110 69m at 8.08 % TGC from 0m MHRC108 22m at 12.27 % TGC from 15m MHRC117 30m at 9.77 % TGC from 5m

Extraction of an additional 70 tonne bulk sample to provide feedstock for the EcoGraf HFfree™ Product Qualification Facility program in Australia

Data modelling and interpretation underway with new Mineral Resource estimate expected in Q1, 2024

Drilling

A total of 1,835m of diamond (DD) and 3,009m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling was completed for Resource infill and extension, infrastructure sterilisation and geotechnical, metallurgy and environmental monitoring purposes.

The Mineral Resource infill drilling targeted the Inferred northern and southern parts of the Epanko Western Zone, with a combination of RC and DD drilling.

Extensional Resource drilling was completed in the previously untested southern part of the Western Zone. This drilling will support a new Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) which will target a phased expansion of Epanko production from the initial 73,000tpa up to 300,000tpa to meet forecast demand from the global lithium-ion battery market2.

Geological observations support the expected continuation of the Western Zone mineralisation a further 950m down strike, to the south. Beyond the expansion drilling, a series of trenches have confirmed the continuation of graphite mineralisation a further 350m down strike. With both the expansion drilling and trenching showing the mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip.

The updated Epanko MRE is expected in Q1 2024, following the return of all drill assays for the program. Figure 6 provides a listing of all the drill holes and intercepts received to date.

This extended area falls under the new Special Mining Licence (SML) that is expected to be granted early next year. The new SML covers an 87% increase in the strike length of the graphite unit, compared to the existing granted Mining Licence.

The remainder of the drill program focused on engineering aspects to support the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) phase, infrastructure sterilisation and geotechnical engineering work aimed at final infrastructure design and environmental monitoring bores for ground water monitoring.

The geotechnical engineering activities included a series of test pits and drill holes focused around the TSF and its retaining structure. Global TSF regulations have changed since the 2017 BFS, therefore the additional data will ensure the design meets these new standards.



Figure 1 : Geotechnical Drilling at the Site of the Epanko Tailings Storage Facility Retaining Wall

Environmental and Social

Land parcel delineation, preliminary asset valuation and socio-economic surveys, which commenced in June, have been completed for the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) area, a 2km buffer zone around this area and the access road to the site. The program has involved extensive engagement with the local community and key stakeholders, including Government officials.

The results from this program are being compiled into an updated valuation report that will be submitted for the review and approval by the Chief Valuer from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, to form the basis of the updated RAP compensation arrangements. The engagement and surveying program involved consultation with stakeholders at various government levels, establishment of a Resettlement Working Group (RWG), focus group and individual meetings, and was undertaken through a joint team of leading international and Tanzanian resettlement consultants. The process was undertaken consistent with Tanzanian legislative requirements, as well as international good practice as per the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Performance Standards and resettlement guidelines.

Bulk Sample

An additional 70 tonne bulk sample has been excavated and collected from the Western Zone. The bulk sample will be processed through a pilot plant to recover the high purity graphite concentrate.

The graphite will subsequently be processed through the Company's Australian Product Qualification Facility as part of expanding the scale of the EcoGraf HFfree™ battery anode material testing programs with prospective customers.

Excavation of the sample was quickly completed via a conventional excavator, which confirmed the free-dig nature of the oxide zone at Epanko and supports the Company's strategy of mining the oxide zone first.

Hole ID Easting Northing mRL Azimuth Dip Depth (m) From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) %

TGC MHDD068 243833 9036882 1038 270 -80 40.3 No significant intercept MHDD069 243825 9036681 1050 270 -70 80.5 23.2 37.42 14.22 9.27 MHDD070 243783 9036486 1051 270 -75 35.1 No significant intercept MHDD071 243808 9036105 1102 90 -50 140 32.93 44 11.07 11.36 MHDD072 243850 9035999 1113 90 -50 200 20 40 20 9.41 164 176.2 12.2 11.34 MHDD073 244040 9035141 1153 90 -60 113.1 Assay pending MHDD074 244037 9035139 1153 270 -55 266.1 Assay pending MHDD075 244008 9034741 1303 270 -60 79.6 Assay pending MHDD076 243836 9036801 1045 90 -55 60.37 Assay pending MHDD077 244011 9034741 1303 90 -55 248.7 Assay pending MHDD078 243899 9035599 1181 270 -55 35.1 Assay pending MHDD079 243948 9037150 997 270 -60 65.3 Assay pending MHDD080 243900 9035400 1171 270 -55 160.16 Assay pending MHDD081 244080 9034250 1384 90 -50 200.91 Assay pending MHDD082 244080 9034250 1384 90 -55 4.4 Assay pending MHDD083 244080 9034250 1384 270 -55 80.84 Assay pending MHDD084 244635 9036187 935 0 -90 25 Assay pending MHRC081 244745 9037050 943 0 -90 28 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC082 244650 9036953 935 0 -90 21 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC083 244794 9036961 956 0 -90 58 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC084 244750 9036950 946 0 -90 40 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC085 244700 9036950 939 0 -90 40 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC086 244595 9046845 936 0 -90 5 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC087 244655 9036850 941 0 -90 40 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC088 244084 9036850 952 270 -60 54 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept MHRC089 243790 9036300 1079 270 -70 70 1 12 11 10.05 29 39 10 10.38 MHRC090 243807 9036106 1102 270 -60 80 3 15 12 9.33 27 49 22 7.27 MHRC091 243848 9036000 1113 270 -50 100 44 64 20 8.87 MHRC092 243834 9036958 1041 270 -60 95 6 23 17 8.71 54 64 10 7.91 MHRC093 244015 9036867 962 270 -68 No significant intercept MHRC094 243948 9036795 998 90 -60 Assay pending MHRC095 243832 9036800 1045 270 -60 90 13 40 27 7.43 MHRC096 243894 9035697 1173 270 -60 39 No significant intercept MHRC097 243898 9035600 1181 270 -55 42 No significant intercept MHRC098 243920 9035603 1171 270 -60 21 0 20 20 8.21 MHRC099 243925 9035602 1171 90 -55 45 No significant intercept MHRC100 243884 9035508 1181 270 -55 45 23 34 11 7.5 MHRC101 243894 9035508 1181 270 -60 33 3 15 12 12.63 MHRC102 243898 9035508 1181 90 -60 45 No significant intercept MHRC103 243909 9035400 1173 270 -60 29 0 16 16 7.07 MHRC104 243916 9035400 1173 90 -60 36 21 34 13 11.99 MHRC105 243931 9035294 1185 90 -60 28 1 28 27 7.67 MHRC106 243928 9035291 1185 270 -60 27 0 16 16 7.57 MHRC107 243925 9035293 1182 270 -55 103 4 22 18 7.19 25 44 19 7.13 MHRC108 243961 9035209 1181 90 -60 40 15 37 22 12.27 MHRC109 243956 9035208 1181 270 -60 44 0 44 44 7.61 MHRC110 243952 9035209 1182 270 -55 103 0 69 69 8.08 MHRC111 243920 9035691 1166 90 -65 28 No significant intercept MHRC112 243914 9035691 1166 270 -60 22 No significant intercept MHRC113 243851 9037047 1028 270 -60 42 26 42 16 9.06 MHRC114 243903 9037049 1018 270 -60 45 No significant intercept MHRC115 243936 9037037 1004 270 -60 54 6 53 47 11.04 MHRC116 243944 9037146 998 270 -60 65 3 48 45 12.98 MHRC117 243954 9037147 998 90 -60 52 5 35 30 9.77 MHRC118 243900 9037150 1002 270 -60 61 7 30 23 7.61 40 51 11 7.6 MHRC119 243854 9037144 994 270 -60 67 6 21 15 8.92 29 45 16 12.01 MHRC120 243841 9037196 946 270 -60 79 No significant intercept MHRC121 243900 9037245 955 270 -60 31 No significant intercept MHRC122 243944 9037238 954 270 -60 37 Assay pending MHRC123 243845 9036950 1041 90 55 57 35 55 20 7.5055 MHRC124 244745 9037197 970 270 55 79 Assay pending MHRC125 244750 9037195 970 90 -70 86 Assay pending MHRC126 243788 9036492 1051 270 -75 90 Assay pending MHWB008 243930 9035927 1092 0 -90 106 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB009A 243976 9036476 973 0 -90 57 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB010 244221 9036974 926 0 -90 19 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB011 244469 9036776 929 0 -90 65 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB012 244647 9036850 937 0 -90 95 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB013 244777 9036519 938 0 -90 82 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB014A 245070 9034326 958 0 -90 16 Water bore - no significant intercept MHWB015 244968 9035480 974 0 -90 76 Water bore - no significant intercept

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

APPENDIX 1 JORC TABLE 1

JORC Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. The Epanko deposit was sampled by reverse circulation (RC) holes, diamond core drilling and trenching.

Sampling is guided by Ecograf's protocols and quality assurance procedures. RC samples are collected by a riffle splitter using a face sampling hammer diameter approximately 140 mm.

Diamond core (if competent) is cut using a core saw. Where the material is too soft it is left in the tray and a knife is used to quarter the core for sampling. ¼ core was collected over nominal 1 m intervals, but with +/- variation to fit to lithological boundaries.

Trenches were sampled at 1 m intervals. These intervals were speared and submitted for analyses.

All samples were sent to SGS laboratory in Mwanza for preparation and multi-element analysis, before forwarding to SGS laboratory in Randfontein for LECO analyses. All samples are crushed using LM2 mill to -2 mm and pulverised to nominal 85% passing -75 ?m. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling holes were complete at a diameter of 5¼" using a face sampling hammer. All RC samples were collected dry and riffle split after passing through the cyclone. Diamond holes were drilled at HQ3 diameter, with some occasions reducing to NQ when hole conditions required it. Where possible diamond core was orientated using a Ezi-Ori tool allowing orientated structural measurements to be taken

Where terrain allowed, holes were designed to hit mineralisation orthogonally. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. The RC rig sampling systems are routinely cleaned to minimise the potential for contamination. Drilling methods are focused on sample quality. Diamond drilling (triple tubed HQ diameter core) was used to maximise sample recovery when used.

The selection of the RC drilling company, having a water drilling background enables far greater control on any water present in the system; ensuring wet samples were kept to a minimum.

RC and diamond holes were all assessed for the quality of samples. This data was recorded for each interval in the logging template. Sample techniques were chosen to ensure the all remained highly representative of the parent interval (e.g. by using a three-tier riffle splitter).

Sample quality and recovery was recorded for all intervals. No relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All RC holes were geologically logged using the detailed company template, based on industry standards. All diamond holes were geological and structurally logged using the same template in addition to geotechnical logging using a separate industry standard template. Logged data is both qualitative and quantitative depending on field being logged.

Core photography was also captured for every tray of diamond core. Subsampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all subsampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. All RC holes were geologically logged using the detail company template, based on industry standards. All diamond holes were geological and structurally logged using the same template in addition to geotechnical logging using a separate industry standard template. Logged data is both qualitative and quantitative depending on field being logged.

Core photography was also captured for every tray of diamond core.

Trench samples were representatively collected across each 1 m interval by three-tier riffle splitter in a dry environment where ground conditions allowed.

Diamond samples were cut to ¼ core using a core saw. The same ¼ for each interval was samples throughout the length of all holes.

All samples were submitted for assay.

Sample preparation at the SGS (Tanzania) laboratory in Mwanza involves the original sample being dried at 105oC between 8 to 12 hours and weighed on submission to laboratory. Crushing to nominal -2 mm. Sample is split to 1.5 kg through riffle splitter and excess retained. Sample splits are weighed at a frequency of 1/20 and entered into the job results file. Pulverising is completed using LM2 mill to 90% passing -75 ?m.

Quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) protocols were followed, including the use of field duplicate samples to test the primary sampling step for the RC drilling along with certified reference material and blanks.

Sample sizes are considered appropriate with regard to the grain size of the sampled material. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Drill samples were sent to SGS (South Africa) for LECO graphite assaying. The following methodology is used by Bureau Veritas for total graphitic carbon (TGC) analyses.

Total carbon is measured using LECO technique. The sample is combusted in the oxygen atmosphere and the IR used to measure the amount of CO2 produced. The calibration of the LECO instrument is done by using certified reference materials.

For the analysis of graphitic carbon, a 0.3 g sample is weighed and roasted at 550oC to remove any organic carbon. The sample is then heated with diluted hydrochloric acid to remove carbonates. After cooling the sample is filtered and the residue rinsed and dried at 75oC prior to analysis by the LECO instrument. The analyses by LECO are done by total combustion of sample in the oxygen atmosphere and using IR absorption from the resulting CO 2 produced.

Laboratory certificates were sent via email from the assay laboratory to Ecograf. EcoGraf imported this into an Access database, and subsequently into Micromine for review and interpretation.

QAQC samples are inserted at 10% frequency with standards, blanks and field duplicates evenly comprising that 10%. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Senior Ecograf geological personnel supervised the sampling, and alternative personnel verified the sampling locations.

Five RC holes were twinned with diamond drillholes.

Primary data are captured on paper in the field and then re-entered into spreadsheet format by the supervising geologist, to then be loaded into the company's database. All digital logging templates contain in-built data QAQC functionality to prevent incorrect data entry.

No adjustments are made to any assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and downhole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drillhole collar locations surveyed using a handheld Garmin GPS by an EcoGraf geologist, additionally, a licensed surveyor with Differential GPS equipment is in the process of surveying them.

UTM Zone 37 South was the grid system used.

No coordinate transformation was applied to the data.

Downhole surveys were completed using Reflex ACTIII RD tool. Data was collected via single-shot for diamond and RC holes.

Topographic DTM was from a LIDAR survey flown in 2015. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Spacings are sufficient for estimation and reporting of a Mineral Resource.

Drillhole locations are at a nominal 50 m (Y) by 25 m (X) spacings. Drill lines were completed on an east-west basis.

Data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity.

No compositing has been applied to exploration data. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Most holes have been orientated towards an azimuth so as to be able intersect the graphitic mineralisation in a perpendicular manner. Drill pad accessibility has required an adjustment to drillhole orientation to a few holes.

Holes were drilled at dips ranging from -50° to -90°, to best intercept the targeted geology given constraints of topography and access. Varying orientation of drillholes was taken into consideration when interpreting the results. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were stored at the company's secure field camp prior to dispatch to SGS Mwanza by a privately contracted transport company, who maintained security of the samples. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Sampling procedures were independently reviewed by CSA Global as part of the preparation of previous Mineral Resource estimates. Ecograf senior geological personnel reviewed sampling procedures on a regular basis.

All drillhole results were collated and stored within a Microsoft Access database. A random selection of assays from the database was cross referenced against the laboratory certificates.

JORC 2012 Table 1 Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results