Orford Identifies Additional Lct Pegmatite Exploration Targets

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that it has identified 12 new exploration targets for lithium, cesium, and tantalum bearing pegmatites ("LCT pegmatites") on its Nunavik lithium properties based on newly reported glacial till geochemistry results. These results also generated two potential exploration targets within the properties for gold. Till sampling as a geochemical targeting tool has been successful in generating successful exploration targets and making discoveries in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec and globally.

Results from the 2023 till sampling program have confirmed the prospectivity of the area with the identification of 12 new target areas that are anomalous in lithium, cesium, and tantalum on the Nunavik lithium properties, which are 100% owned by Orford and have never previously been explored for economic minerals, including lithium.





Till prospectivity mapping, along with anomalous grab samples have also highlighted the potential for gold on both the kWatt and Wire properties with two exploration target areas identified.





Survey lines were planned in areas known to host strong positive lithium lake bottom sediment anomalies and associated pathfinder elements for LCT pegmatites based on previous regional government surveys. 550 widely spaced till samples were collected for the purpose of detecting anomalies typical of LCT pegmatites on the Radiant, kWatt and Wire properties (Figure 1). These anomalies may reflect LCT pegmatites covered by glacial till deposits that would therefore not be exposed at surface.





Follow-up of the results will be a high priority for the 2024 field mapping and prospecting program (Figures 2 and 3).

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented, "Orford's lithium exploration efforts in Nunavik are in their infancy but have already yielded very promising results. The target areas recently identified by the glacial till samples together with the previously reported LCT pegmatite discoveries will drive exploration efforts in the upcoming 2024 field season on our Nunavik lithium properties. The new gold in-till anomalies on the kWatt property are also significant targets in this unexplored terrain and will be part of the 2024 exploration program."

Radiant

146 glacial till samples were collected (100 m x 1.5 km) over the western half of the Radiant property (~50 km2). Of these samples, 11 were anomalous in lithium and indicated enrichment in cesium and tantalum (Figure 2, Table 1). The results have delineated five new prospective target areas, some of which are proximal to known enriched pegmatites that were discovered during the 2023 field program.

kWatt

352 glacial till samples were collected in the northern part of kWatt. Sites were sampled every 80 m at 800 m-line spacing covering ~35 km2 of the property. Initial results identified 15 samples with elevated values in lithium, cesium and tantalum (Figure 3, Table 1) with six new prospective target areas outlined that are locally spatially associated with enriched pegmatites.

Wire

52 glacial till samples were collected on the Wire property. Of these samples, one sample was anomalous in lithium (Figure 3, Table 1). The survey has identified one new prospective target area.

Table 1: Summary of Till Anomalies for LCT Elements of Interest

Property # Samples Li Max (ppm) # Anomalies Li Cs Max (ppm) Ta Max (ppm) Radiant 146 43 11 4.14 1.03 Kwatt 352 33.3 15 2.96 0.98 Wire 52 28.9 1 2.28 0.75



_____________________________________

1 Ice directions as determined by Daigneault, R.A, 2008. Geologie du Quaternaire du Nord de Peninsule d'Ungava, Quebec. Commission Geologique du Canada Bulletin 533. 2 The vectoring anomalies identified are based on the classifications proposed by A. Müller et al. 2022, taking into consideration potential for anatectic and granitic derived chemical signatures. The samples classified as "High" are greater than 3 standard deviations from the mean (> 98th percentile), and those classified as "Moderate" are between 2 and 3 standard deviations from the mean (94th to 98th percentile) where n = 640.

Gold

The glacial till results indicate gold prospectivity at kWatt with samples returning significant values (e.g., 0.18 and 0.2 g/t Au) that are spatially associated with a larger, lower-grade, multi-sample anomalies including a subcrop grab sample of quartz vein in metasediment that returned 0.7 g/t Au (Figure 4). Till geochemistry specifically for gold has been very successful in the region based on Orford's previous work on its camp scale Qiqavik gold property and has led to several discoveries across the Qiqavik Belt. The magnitude of the gold values obtained in till on Kwatt and Wire are in the 99.5th percentile of Orford's regional till database of 5,650 till samples that have been analyzed for gold. The location of the higher-grade till samples on kWatt appear to be coincident with a regional NNW-trending structure previously identified by government mapping. Orford's next field season will aim to map and prospect all newly generated gold targets.

_____________________________________

3 Ice directions for Wire as determined by Daigneault, R.A, 2008. Geologie du Quaternaire du Nord de Peninsule d'Ungava, Quebec. Commission Geologique du Canada Bulletin 533. Ice Directions for KWatt as measured by Orford Geologists in 2023. 4 The vectoring anomalies identified are based on the classifications proposed by A. Müller et al. 2022, taking into consideration potential for anatectic and granitic derived chemical signatures. The samples classified as "High" are greater than 3 standard deviations from the mean (> 98th percentile), and those classified as "Moderate" are between 2 and 3 standard deviations from the mean (94th to 98th percentile) where n = 640.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting lithium in the Nunavik Region.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release which was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to AGAT Laboratories, Val-d'Or, Québec. All assays reported for till samples were obtained by standard fire assay method with an atomic absorption spectrometry finish on a nominal 30g sample weight for the gold analysis (method 202-051) and by standard 4-acid digestion method with an ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish for the multi-element analysis (method 201-071) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Standards were inserted at a minimum rate of 3% for till samples for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. Nine grab samples were selected during the lithium exploration program to be analyzed for gold by standard fire assay method with an atomic absorption spectrometry finish on a nominal 30g sample weight (method 202-051). No internal standards were inserted for grab samples. AGAT Laboratories are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:201.

