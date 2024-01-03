HighGold Mining Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, January 3, 2024 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGMIF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") and restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. 3,185,000 Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years. The Options will vest in four equal parts over 18 months. 1,200,000 RSUs were granted and will vest over 12 to 36 months. The Option and RSU grants are being issued following the Company's annual compensation review.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold-Zinc-Copper Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

