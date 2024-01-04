Rackla Metals Recaps a Successful Phase 1 Exploration Program on the Astro Plutonic Complex & Looks Ahead To 2024

Vancouver - - January 4, 2024 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V:RAK) (the "Company") entered the 2023 season with a commitment to shareholders to get boots-on-the-ground in the Astro Plutonic Complex of Yukon and NWT in the search for Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS). Research by the Company had shown that this intrusive complex, which is effectively road accessible, was under-explored and had not been tested for RIRGS potential. The limited amount of historical work focused primarily on the sedimentary rocks along the margins of the intrusions, while the intrusive bodies themselves were relatively untouched. The Rackla team determined there was tremendous potential for a significant RIRGS discovery within the Complex.

The Company employed a large team of prospectors, soil samplers and geologists to get eyes on the rocks and collect samples to test the potential of this large, rugged terrain in search for gold-bearing sheeted vein systems with potential for an economic discovery. The surface sampling program returned numerous anomalies and was followed by 3,000 m of reconnaissance-style drill testing of selected targets.

The HIT claim block covers the Canol Trail Stock, which is the most northerly intrusive body in the Astro Plutonic Complex. The Canol Trail Stock is a Tungsten Suite monzogranite that measures 2.5 km in diameter. Soil and talus-fine sampling in 2023 identified a 2.4 square km Au-Bi-As anomaly on the northwestern part of the intrusion that is open in all directions. The Company drilled 1,000 m in 5 holes at HIT and intersected significant RIRGS-style gold-bearing intersects in two holes, HIT-003 & HIT-004. These holes were drilled from the same drill pad, in opposing directions, and cut gold-bearing sheeted veins over a width of 225m and to a depth of 150m. This mineralized system is open to the north, south, west and at depth. Interpretation of the Company's airborne geophysical data shows that the western margin of the intrusion dips shallowly under the sediments with a thin cover. Significant drilling will be needed to test this RIRGS target and expectations are high.

The SER claim block hosts the most southern of the three intrusive bodies known as the Kelvin Stock. The Kelvin Stock is 10 km south of the Canol Trail Stock, measures 2.2 km in diameter and is a Tombstone Suite granite intrusion. Soil sampling at SER has returned strong, coincident Au-As soil anomaly at the Grid Zone, a Au-Bi-As anomaly at the Peak Zone and Au-Bi talus-fine anomaly at the head of the SER glacier valley. The soil and talus-fine anomalies are greater than 2 square km and occur within the intrusion and sedimentary rocks in the contact aureole. Prospecting in these areas has returned significant gold mineralization from rock samples with 22% of the samples returning greater than 0.5 g/t gold and a peak a value of 27.5 g/t gold. The Company was not able to drill test the SER targets in 2023, however it will be a focus of drilling in 2024.

Simon Ridgway, Rackla Metals CEO, commented: "The work completed on the Astro Plutonic Complex in 2023 was successful in identifying RIRGS in the most eastern reaches of the Tombstone Gold Belt, an area previously only known for base metal deposits. The initial drill program completed on the Canol Trail Stock has indicated real potential for a large economic gold system. A significant drilling program is justified in 2024. Multiple other areas within the large ground position we acquired in 2022 have also shown significant promise to host RIRGS style gold systems, and I am confident that as we develop these other target areas further discoveries will be made."

Over the next few months, the Rackla team will be focused on detailed evaluation of results collected from the 2023 field program that included airborne and ground geophysics, surface sampling, and drilling. The 2024 workplans will include:

HIT Property: A significant drill program is planned to vector towards the heart of the RIRGS target discovered in 2023.

Astro Property: Additional mapping and prospecting is planned to determine the source of gold mineralization.

SER Property: A maiden diamond drill program is planned to test the various gold-in-soil anomalies and anomalous rock samples.

Other properties: Work on 4 other Company-owned properties, including "boots-on-ground" prospecting, to bring them up to the drill ready stage.

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

