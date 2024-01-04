Bear Creek Mining Announces Grant of Options

Vancouver, January 4, 2024 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has authorized and approved a grant of 500,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") to its recently appointed Chief Financial Officer (see Bear Creek news release dated December 19, 2023), pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Stock Options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and are exercisable on or before January 4, 2034 at the strike price of Cdn $0.175 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V on January 3, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-685-6269

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

www.bearcreekmining.com

Subscribe to Bear Creek Mining news

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193118