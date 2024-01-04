InZinc Provides Exploration Update at Indy Project, BC

Vancouver, January 4, 2024 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received all laboratory results from the 2023 exploration drill program at the Indy project (100% interest) ("Indy" or the "Project") located 100 kilometres (km) southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia. Highlights include a high percentage of samples exceeding the detection limits in barium of greater than 10,000 ppm or 1% ("overlimits"). Overlimit samples are currently undergoing further laboratory analysis to establish the barium content with results anticipated in late February, depending on lab turnaround time.

Enriched levels or deposits of barium, usually in the form of the mineral barite, are commonly associated with Sedimentary hosted zinc (SEDEX) deposits and are considered an important indicator of proximal mineralization.

The 2023 ground-based reverse circulation drill program (9 holes) explored zinc-lead-barium in soil signatures and rare earth element with associated nickel-cobalt-copper targets. From the drill program, 59 samples have returned overlimits in barium representing approximately 90 metres of sampling in the 1,064-metre program. All 2023 holes have returned barium overlimits in samples, with the abundance of overlimits ranging from several to 22 samples (or 35% of samples) per hole.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project (100% interest), equity and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc, nickel-cobalt-copper and rare earth element mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release.

