China Gold International Resources Announces CSH Gold Mine Operations are Back to Normal

VANCOUVER - - January 4, 2024 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG; HKEx:2099) ("China Gold International" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the overall operations at its CSH Gold Mine ("CSH Mine") have returned to full production effective January 3, 2024.

On November 15, 2023, the Company reported that CSH Mine reduced the mining rate at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth quarter in order to enhance the management and maintenance of open pit slopes. The works on slope maintenance have been completed and the mining activities, including mining, hauling, crushing and heaping, have been returned to their normal operating level. The resumption of full mining activities at CSH Mine has laid a solid foundation for enhancing the Company's financial and production performance in 2024.

The development of CSH Mine's underground resources is on schedule and has made significant progress, and the Company continues to advance a feasibility study for a possible underground extension of the CSH Mine.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

