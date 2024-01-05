GoviEx Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 5, 2024 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Allison Fedorkiw to its board of directors ("Board"). Ms. Allison Fedorkiw is an established leader with a strong record in social impact management in the natural resource sector, having worked on projects in Canada, Latin America, and West Africa, leading teams in developing and implementing resettlement action plans, social baselines, environmental and social management systems, and social management plans. Ms. Fedorkiw is the founder and principal consultant of Human Ecology Consulting Global Inc.

The Company also announces that Mr. David Cates has stepped down from GoviEx's Board to dedicate more time to his other extensive commitments and responsibilities with Denison Mines Corp. Mr. Cates has served as a director of the Company for over seven years, following Denison's investment in GoviEx in 2016. Mr. Cates dedication, knowledge, and leadership have been invaluable to the Company during his term as a director. Denison remains a sizeable shareholder in GoviEx, and Mr. Cates will continue to support GoviEx as a consultant going forward.

Commenting on the Board changes, Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman said:

"I would like to extend our gratitude to Mr. Cates for his commitment and exemplary service to our Company. His insights, leadership, and dedication have laid a solid foundation for our future endeavors."

"I would also like to welcome Ms. Allison Fedorkiw to the Board. Ms. Fedorkiw brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in social impact management within the natural resource sector. Her extensive work across Canada, Latin America, and West Africa has showcased her exceptional skills in ESG, which align perfectly with our core values. We are confident that Allison's leadership and strategic vision will contribute significantly to our continued growth and success."

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its material projects, namely the mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia.

