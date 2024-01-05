QNB Metals Becomes a member of The Solution Mining Research Institute (SMRI)

MONTREAL, Jan. 5, 2024 - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM.X) is pleased to announce its membership in The Solution Mining Research Institute (SMRI)The Solution Mining Research Institute (SMRI) was established in 1965 as a venue for the solution mining and underground storage industries to provide technical forums, educational presentations, classes, and discussions. Additionally, SMRI directs research efforts that can provide answers, improve mineral resource utilization, promote safe and environmentally sound operations, and help utilize caverns in the most beneficial ways.

SMRI is a non-profit research and educational organization with membership spanning the globe. SMRI welcomes participation by operators, researchers, suppliers, consultants, educators, government regulators, students, and others with interest in solution mining and cavern utilization. The organization has focused on the education of current and future industry participants and research specific to the industry needs and challenges.

Through its conferences, website, and online library, SMRI'S goal is to facilitate technical discussion and advancement. SMRI's technical library contains over 3,700 papers relating to cavern storage, salt characteristics, and rock mechanics. The library is available for free to our membership, and individual papers can be purchased by non-members.

SMRI plans, performs, and supports research projects with potential to improve our industry. SMRI presented a paper at World Salt X (2018), that highlighted some of the recent research projects SMRI has funded. SMRI is currently working on funding for hydrogen-based storage projects, other storage cavern topics, and salt-based projects.

About the Corporation

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on Leveraging its Assets for Salt Mining, Hydrogen & Energy Cavern Storage, Carbon Capture Sodium Batteries.

About the Kingsville Salt Deposit

The Kingsville Salt Deposit is accessed by traveling the Trans-Canada Highway for 20 km north from Port Hawkesbury / Point Tupper (Strait of Canso Port). The Trans-Canada Highway crosses the property length-wise from South to North.

The Strait of Canso, which is home to the Point Tupper Heavy Industrial Park, has the finest deep water, ice free and dredge-free harbour on the East Coast of North America with superior wharf facilities. It is strategically located on established international and coastal shipping lanes. In fact, its location on the Great Circle Atlantic Shipping Route is well situated to Eastern North America and the Great Lakes, as well as Trans-Atlantic.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.

