Lincoln Secures Conditional TSXV Approval for Bell Mountain Acquisition

VANCOUVER, January 5, 2024 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to provide an update further to its news releases dated August 10, 2023, October 27, 2023 and November 6, 2023 (the "News Releases"), on its previously announced acquisition of the assets that comprise the Bell Mountain Project located in Churchill County, Nevada (the "Transaction") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated November 3, 2023 between Lincoln Resource Group Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Eros Resources Corp. ("Eros") and Bell Mountain Exploration Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eros.

On November 24, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") provided its conditional approval of the Transaction. Both companies continue to work diligently towards satisfying the TSXV's requirements in order to obtain final approval of the Transaction.

For further details on the Transaction, readers are referred to the News Releases, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Lincoln holds its interests in the US projects through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

