Barksdale Resources Reports Exemption from MI 61-101 in Private Placement

05:12 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 5, 2024 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated December 20, 2023 and January 4, 2024 with respect to its offering of up to a maximum of 12,500,000 common share units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") to raise maximum proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering"), it reports that Crescat Portfolio Management LLC ("Crescat"), a 10% insider of the Company and certain directors and officers of the Company (collectively "Insiders") shall be participating in the Offering for an aggregate total of 1,325,000 Units, which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in completing the Offering with the Insiders on the basis that the fair market value of such participation is less than 25% of Barksdale's current market capitalization.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193407


