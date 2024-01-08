Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2024 - VVC Exploration Corp., dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project in Kansas:

Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21

Following our previous announcement on November 16, 2023, we are pleased to report that the Durler 2-21 well has transitioned from successful completion to active production. This milestone signifies a stable economic output, marking Durler 2-21 a key contributor in the Company's portfolio. The well's performance continues to be closely monitored and adjusted to optimize its output and efficiency. The objective of the optimization is to reach the maximum stable production level without negatively impacting total production of the well. The gas quality is as expected: helium content is 1.2%, natural gas content is 35.949%, with a heat content of 438 BTU.

Hodgson 1-17 & C Double D 1-16: Completion and Analysis Phase

The Hodgson 1-17 & C Double D 1-16 wells are now completed and producing. These two wells are in the output analysis phase. This stage is crucial for understanding the wells' production capacities, optimal settings for both immediate and long-term production and potential contributions to the overall project.

Preparations Complete for Levens 4-31, Weaver 1-15, T Spiker 1-7

The team has also readied the Levens 4-31, Weaver 1-15, and T Spiker 1-7 wells for completion. Next steps for these wells await the analysis of the Durler, Hodgson and C Double wells. Each helium/natural gas project has its idiosyncrasies and every time a new well is completed, introduced into production, and optimized, the more information the team has for the next wells. This thorough preparatory plan and step by step optimization of these wells increases the probability for successful integration into the production line-up, at the most reasonable cost, underscoring the team's commitment to thoughtful strategic growth and resource optimization.

VVC President Jim Culver commented, "While the process may seem unusually deliberate, every time a well is drilled, perforated, or completed in the Syracuse Project, the more information the team gains about how to succeed with the next well or wells. This knowledge gives us a better chance of optimum success for the whole project."

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices

VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company's operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies.

