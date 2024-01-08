Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

SSR Mining Appoints New Board Director

08.01.2024  |  Business Wire

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Malchuk to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Malchuk brings over 30 years of strategic, operational and financial experience in the natural resource industry to the Board. He currently serves as Senior Advisor with Appian Capital Advisory and as Chairman of Jetti Resources. Mr. Malchuk had a long career with BHP, most recently serving as President Operations, Minerals Americas until his retirement in 2020. In this role, Mr. Malchuk had overall responsibility for the Minerals portfolio in the Americas, including copper mines in Chile, joint ventures in numerous South American countries, a multibillion-dollar potash project in Canada and global copper exploration activities. Previously, Mr. Malchuk held various leadership positions at BHP, including President of Copper; President of Aluminum, Manganese, and Nickel; President, Minerals Exploration; and Vice President, Strategy and Development. Mr. Malchuk holds a Civil Industrial Engineer degree from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management.

The Board has also appointed Mr. Malchuk as a member of the Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee of the Board, effective January 8, 2024.

Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the SSR Mining Board of Directors. Daniel brings over three decades of global experience in the mining industry spanning a wide range of commodities and accountabilities within the BHP group. We believe that Daniel's proven track record, industry knowledge and commitment to excellence will be complementary to skill sets of the current Board."

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.



Contact

SSR Mining:
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Vice President, Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

SSR Mining Inc.

SSR Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DVLE
CA7847301032
www.ssrmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap