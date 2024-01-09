Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC Announces Encouraging Maiden EDX Drill Results

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, January 9, 2024 - Centamin announces the results of its maiden drill programme on the Company's Eastern Desert Exploration ("EDX") landholding in Egypt and provides an update on the anticipated exploration programme for 2024. The Company's EDX blocks comprise 3,000km2 of greenfield exploration tenements within Egypt's Nubian Shield - a highly prospective geological belt which has not been explored using modern exploration methods.

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, commented: "Through the application of our systematic approach to assessing the geological potential of our Egyptian exploration portfolio, our team has delivered an encouraging set of maiden drill results across several targets within the Nugrus block, which is adjacent to our operating mine, the Sukari Gold Mine.

Supported by a pending new mining regulatory and fiscal regime, these results underpin Egypt's emergence as an attractive exploration jurisdiction which Centamin is uniquely positioned to leverage given our experience and long standing position in-country.

We have an exciting work programme budgeted for 2024 which includes delineating potential resources and further drill targets in Egypt as part of our growth strategy, which has already increased pre-depletion Group reserves by 3.5Moz over the last three years."

DRILL HIGHLIGHTS

Centamin completed a 16,216 metre ("m") reverse circulation ("RC") maiden drill programme across eight targets on the Nugrus block which is located adjacent to the Sukari Mining Concession. Significant drill intercepts include:

· Little Sukari prospect (28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine):

  • 46m at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") from 91m downhole
  • 77m at 1.84 g/t Au from 44m
  • 69m at 2.01 g/t Au from 81m
  • 46m at 2.14 g/t Au from 116m
  • 29m at 2.71 g/t Au from 2m

· Umm Majal prospect (23km west of Sukari Gold Mine):

  • 18m at 2.33 g/t Au from 21m
  • 15m at 1.46 g/t Au from 4m 8m at 2.67 g/t Au from 2m
  • § 5m at 16.20 g/t Au from 44m

2024 EXPLORATION PROGRAMME

· Detailed geological mapping and ground geophysical (IP and magnetics) surveys to be carried out over the Nugrus prospects, Little Sukari and Umm Majal, in H1 2024.

· Up to 15,000 metres of RC and diamond core drilling budgeted for follow up drill testing at Little Sukari and Umm Majal, alongside preliminary metallurgical testing, a conceptual resource estimate and optimisation study to steer ongoing drilling. This programme may be expanded to include first pass drill testing of potential new Nugrus targets generated through ongoing exploration fieldwork.

· Results-driven exploration programme on the Um Rus block to be determined after receipt of the soil geochemistry results, expected in H1 2024.

· Bulk leach extractable gold ("BLEG") drainage sampling programme commenced on the Najd block in late December 2023 and will be ongoing throughout H1 2024.

· Generative exploration will continue across all the exploration licences, including soil geochemistry, rock chip sampling over gold-in-soil anomalies, and detailed geological mapping with the objective to identify new drill targets.

PRINT-FRIENDLY VERSION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT: LINK

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life to 2035.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com



EASTERN DESERT EXPLORATION ("EDX"), EGYPT

The EDX blocks comprise 3,000km2 of highly prospective greenfield exploration tenements and represents a significant landholding of underexplored geological terrane. Based on remote sensing studies, including mapping of artisanal mining sites, the interpretation of satellite imagery and mineral mapping techniques, all three blocks of ground are considered to be highly prospective.

Centamin's EDX blocks are divided into three exploration licenses:

1. Nugrus block is 1,086km2 and adjacent to the Sukari Gold Mine 160km2 mining concession

2. Um Rus block is 524km2 and located 50km north of Sukari

3. Najd block is 1,374km2 and located southeast of the former El Sid gold mine.

Image 1: Centamin's Eastern Desert Exploration Licenses (Egypt) (LINK)

NUGRUS BLOCK

Exploration activity commenced in Q2 2022 with priority given to Nugrus given its proximity to the Sukari Mining Concession and consequent lowering of the threshold of potential economic discovery due to the possibility of utilising the Sukari processing infrastructure, subject to agreement with our local partners, the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority.

Since starting fieldwork, 741 BLEG samples, 18,257 soil samples and 3,066 rock chip samples have been collected across the Nugrus block. This systematic fieldwork initially delineated seven high priority drill targets for a maiden drill testing programme which commenced in May 2023. An eighth target (Wadi Marwah) was added mid-programme, following encouraging ongoing generative exploration results.

Image 2: Nugrus 2023 - Maiden drill targets (LINK)

The maiden RC drill programme was completed in Q4 2023, having drilled 16,216 metres. Drill fences were spaced at approximately 50-150 metres and drillholes at approximately 50-100 metres along the fences depending on target size and accessibility.

The Little Sukari prospect returned the most encouraging results of the programme. Zones of consistent gold mineralisation up to 30-60 metres wide occur over a strike length of at least 250 metres and extend at least 230 metres downdip to a vertical depth of approximately 200 metres below surface. Mineralisation remains open at depth.

Little Sukari derives its name from its geological and geochemical resemblance to the Sukari deposit, with mineralisation developed in a geochemically distinct granodioritic intrusive, emplaced in a shear zone that is developed within an ophiolitic "melange" succession like the wider host sequence at Sukari. The Little Sukari prospect is situated approximately 28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine.

Image 3: Little Sukari - Plan view of 2023 drilling collars, gold mineralisation outline and cross-section locations (LINK)

Image 4: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 5990 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)

Image 5: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 6080 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)

Image 6: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 6140 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)

The Umm Majal prospect is located 5 km southeast of Little Sukari. The gold mineralisation is hosted in an altered granitoid that appears to be distinct from the host rocks at Little Sukari, but occurs within a similar ophiolitic-melange sequence. Mineralisation occurs over a strike length of 200-250 metres and the gold mineralised zone is up to 20 metres wide. Initial shallow drill testing has demonstrated gold mineralisation up to 30-40 metres below surface. No deep holes were drilled to test continuity at greater depths and the mineralisation remains open downdip.

2024 work programme

Up to 15,000 metres of both RC and core drilling is planned for Little Sukari, Umm Majal, and other nearby targets, starting in H1 2024 with results expected before the end of the year. Ground based induced-potential and magnetic geophysical surveying is planned to start in Q1 2024. A larger-scale airborne geophysical surveying is under consideration during the cooler winter months of 2024-2025 based on the successful proof of concept airborne geophysical survey undertaken over the 160km2 Sukari Concession during 2022. Detailed mapping of prospective targets will continue alongside generative exploration fieldwork throughout 2024.

UM RUS BLOCK

Exploration activities commenced in H2 2022 with systematic generative fieldwork carried out with the aim of identifying justifiable drill targets. Fieldwork comprised the collection of 302 BLEG samples, 2,700 soil samples, and 69 rock grab and chip samples. Soil sampling blocks were identified through BLEG anomalism, the occurrence of artisanal mining and favourable lithology and structure. This first phase of work was completed in December 2023. Soil geochemistry results are expected in early 2024 with follow up work, including drill testing of justifiable drill targets, to commence during 2024.

2024 work programme

Soil sampling based on the interpretation of earlier BLEG survey results was completed at the end of the 2023. Full results are expected during Q1 2024 with follow up generative exploration fieldwork to continue throughout 2024 leading to drill testing justifiable targets that may emerge.

NAJD BLOCK

During Q4 2023 a field camp was set up in the Najd block, and by late December 2023, a BLEG sampling programme had been initiated. The programme was designed based on a blend of geomorphological and lithostructural interpretation, spectral and alteration mapping, and the identification of artisanal mining sites, all of which were derived from satellite imagery.

2024 work programme

BLEG sampling will be carried out through Q1 2024. A follow up exploration programme will be driven by the results of the BLEG survey.

MODEL MINING EXPLOITATION AGREEMENT ("MMEA")

The MMEA was agreed in principle in 2023, as the investment framework that will apply to commercial discoveries within Centamin's three EDX exploration blocks and will take effect once signed and the Egyptian parliamentary approval is granted. This is anticipated during H1 2024 with exploration work progressing in parallel (link to original announcement here).

Under the MMEA, exploitation licenses will be issued for a 30-year stabilised fiscal and legal regime, including:

· 5% government net smelter royalty on revenue

· 22.5% corporate tax rate

· 15% government financial net profit interest (on post tax income)

· 0.5% community development contribution, and

· Life of mine commitments towards local employment, training and procurement.

SIGNIFICANT DRILL INTERCEPTS (>2 metres width)

Tenement ID

Prospect ID

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval (m)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC002

47

49

2

2.63

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC002

121

125

4

0.68

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC003

70

75

5

1.28

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC003

86

92

6

0.75

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC004

38

41

3

3.47

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC004

52

54

2

2.04

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC005

125

127

2

2.28

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC005

134

137

3

1.04

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC006

49

51

2

1.99

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC006

166

168

2

3.65

Nugrus Block

Ambaud North

ANRC007

95

97

2

3.94

Nugrus Block


including

96

97

1

7.36

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC004

15

17

2

3.3

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC007

80

82

2

1.51

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC009

91

93

2

8.12

Nugrus Block


including

92

93

1

14.5

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC009

98

100

2

4.47

Nugrus Block


including

99

100

1

8.31

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC010

30

36

6

6.49

Nugrus Block


including

31

32

1

28.8

Nugrus Block


including

33

34

1

6.14

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC010

108

111

3

0.58

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC011

81

83

2

1.93

Nugrus Block

Ambaud South

ASRC011

97

100

3

0.65

Nugrus Block

Jebel Rabdi

JRRC004

93

95

2

12.6

Nugrus Block

Jebel Rabdi

JRRC015

160

162

2

0.68

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC003

104

106

2

0.87

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC003

156

159

3

3.02

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC004

1

4

3

0.55

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC004

11

30

19

1.48

Nugrus Block


including

23

24

1

5.19

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC004

89

96

7

3.45

Nugrus Block


including

89

92

3

5.98

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

21

23

2

1.15

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

32

34

2

0.97

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

46

54

8

1.01

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

67

70

3

1.17

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

81

95

14

1.37

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

126

128

2

1.75

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC005

154

156

2

1.99

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC006

6

23

17

1.53

Nugrus Block


including

6

7

1

6.17

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC006

99

121

22

1.27

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC007

63

90

27

1.79

Nugrus Block


including

63

64

1

10.35

Nugrus Block


including

67

68

1

5.26

Nugrus Block


including

82

83

1

9.92

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC007

101

108

7

1.53

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC007

115

119

4

0.59

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC007

123

125

2

1.26

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC007

177

180

3

1.73

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC008

45

52

7

0.91

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC008

111

116

5

0.75

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC008

135

170

35

0.9

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC009

22

24

2

1.21

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC009

50

52

2

1.03

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC009

62

69

7

0.89

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC009

74

77

3

1.06

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC009

81

150

69

2.01

Nugrus Block


including

143

144

1

5.19

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC010

2

31

29

2.71

Nugrus Block


including

6

7

1

36.7

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC010

39

60

21

1.36

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC010

66

75

9

1.13

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC011

2

26

24

1.08

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC012

15

17

2

0.9

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC012

44

121

77

1.84

Nugrus Block


including

69

70

1

5.2

Nugrus Block


including

87

88

1

8.26

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC012

132

148

16

1.04

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC013

133

135

2

2.43

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC018

162

185

23

1.42

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC019

116

162

46

2.14

Nugrus Block


including

144

146

2

15.62

Nugrus Block


including

148

149

1

5.95

Nugrus Block


including

159

161

2

6.28

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC021

113

145

32

1.89

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC021

159

164

5

1.11

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC022

26

37

11

1.43

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC022

82

84

2

0.94

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC022

93

95

2

2.24

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC022

106

109

3

1.31

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC023

190

192

2

0.71

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC023

207

235

28

1.76

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC024

133

146

13

1.82

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC024

169

172

3

1.11

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC025

70

72

2

1.16

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC025

103

122

19

2.84

Nugrus Block


including

105

106

1

9.33

Nugrus Block


including

109

110

1

6.45

Nugrus Block


including

111

112

1

6.21

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC026

1

29

28

1.78

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC026

33

35

2

2.2

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC026

39

50

11

0.77

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC026

108

114

6

1.6

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC027

3

8

5

0.75

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC027

60

66

6

0.86

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC027

76

80

4

2.53

Nugrus Block


including

78

79

1

7.45

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC027

95

98

3

1.27

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC029

121

125

4

1.92

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

53

55

2

47.35

Nugrus Block


including

53

54

1

60.1

Nugrus Block


including

54

55

1

34.6

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

83

86

3

2.24

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

91

137

46

3.3

Nugrus Block


including

93

95

2

46.35

Nugrus Block


including

111

112

1

7.37

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

144

165

21

1.14

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

172

184

12

1.84

Nugrus Block


including

178

179

1

5.1

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

200

225

25

1.07

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC030

230

232

2

5.42

Nugrus Block


including

230

231

1

9.91

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC031

197

206

9

2.14

Nugrus Block


including

199

200

1

5.31

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC031

236

245

9

2.59

Nugrus Block


including

238

239

1

13.3

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC032

125

163

38

1.84

Nugrus Block


including

161

162

1

6.86

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC032

204

207

3

0.97

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC033

163

165

2

0.95

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC033

171

186

15

1.19

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC033

236

240

4

1.05

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC034

197

218

21

1.4

Nugrus Block

Little Sukari

LSRC034

227

230

3

10.82

Nugrus Block


including

229

230

1

9.58

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC001

47

55

8

0.78

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC001

62

69

7

1.54

Nugrus Block


including

68

69

1

5.67

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC001

76

78

2

3.13

Nugrus Block


including

76

77

1

5.46

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC002

2

10

8

2.67

Nugrus Block


including

7

8

1

7.89

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC002

29

40

11

0.59

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC002

55

57

2

0.79

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC003

4

19

15

1.46

Nugrus Block


including

16

18

2

5.87

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC003

24

33

9

0.82

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC004

27

29

2

0.8

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC005

21

29

8

1.25

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC006

21

39

18

2.33

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC006

49

55

6

1.12

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC006

73

76

3

1.31

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC007

5

23

18

0.96

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC007

30

38

8

0.67

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC008

47

50

3

0.74

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC009

8

10

2

1.11

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC009

71

77

6

1.2

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC009

93

95

2

1.24

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC009

100

107

7

0.84

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC010

7

20

13

1.13

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC010

30

34

4

1.31

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC010

50

54

4

1.71

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC011

44

49

5

16.2

Nugrus Block


including

45

46

1

5.48

Nugrus Block


including

48

49

1

80.9

Nugrus Block

Umm Majal

UMRC012

11

16

5

2.12

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC001

61

63

2

2.01

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC001

93

98

5

1.85

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC002

92

98

6

2.78

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

including

93

94

1

7.41

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC002

130

135

5

1.34

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC004

40

42

2

0.91

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC004

61

67

6

1.68

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

USRC006

67

69

2

14.58

Nugrus Block

Umm Shaw

including

67

68

1

27.3

Nugrus Block

Wadi Kiribi

KBRC002

0

7

7

0.5

Nugrus Block

Wadi Kiribi

KBRC004

23

25

2

6.41

Nugrus Block


including

24

25

1

9.12

Nugrus Block

Wadi Kiribi

KBRC004

68

71

3

4.29

Nugrus Block


including

70

71

1

11.45

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC007

117

119

2

1.08

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC007

183

185

2

0.57

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC008

132

134

2

1.14

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC009

0

2

2

0.99

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC010

1

7

6

2.27

Nugrus Block


including

6

7

1

6.5

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC011

8

16

8

2.07

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC011

49

55

6

0.79

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC013

13

28

15

0.72

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC014

31

35

4

1.46

Nugrus Block

Wadi Marwah

WMRC015

5

7

2

1.02

ENDNOTES

Sampling and analysis

RC samples are collected at one-metre intervals, split using a three-tier riffle splitter and weighed, bagged, and labelled at the drill site.

All samples are submitted to ALS Minerals, a subsidiary of ALS Global. Sample preparation takes place at their laboratory in Marsa Alam. All samples are crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and then pulverised to 85% passing -75 µm. Barren quartz washes are passed through all crushing equipment at the start of every shift, between batches of samples, and every 20 samples during sample crushing. Pulverising equipment is subjected to a barren quartz wash at the start of every shift, between sample batches, every ten samples during sample milling, as well as when mill pucks are changed.

ALS Minerals then transport the samples to their analytical laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland for analysis by 50 grams fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. The chain of custodianship is maintained throughout the shipping process. Samples returning values over 10 g/t gold are re-assayed gravimetrically.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Check samples including uncertified blank samples, certified reference materials ("standards"), and field duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 5 % each for a total of 15 check samples per 100 samples sent to the laboratory.

All assay results, including check sample results, are subject to standard QC before being captured into a Centamin-administered database.

Calculation of intercepts

Significant intercepts reported are calculated with minimum downhole lengths of two-metres using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au and including up to four consecutive metres of internal dilution. No top cuts are used. Internal intervals >5 g/t Au that occur within broader intercepts are reported separately as included intervals.

Mineralised intercepts are not true widths, but are presented as drilled, in other words, as apparent mineralised widths in the drill hole.

Qualified Person

Information of a scientific or technical nature in this document was prepared under the supervision of Qualified Person, Howard Bills, Head of Exploration at Centamin Plc, for the exploration results.

The Qualified Person is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the issuer applying the test set out in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference) contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements with respect to future financial or operating performance. Such statements include "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlook" with respect to prospective financial performance, financial position, EBITDA, cash flows and other financial metrics that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" and "anticipates"." and include production outlook, operating schedules, production profiles, expansion and expansion plans, efficiency gains, production and cost guidance, capital expenditure outlook, exploration spend and other mine plans. Although Centamin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Centamin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Centamin about future events and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 or other pandemic, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; currency fluctuations; changes in project parameters; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability; decisions and regulatory changes enacted by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or completing development or construction activities; and discovery of archaeological ruins. Financial outlook and future-ordinated financial information contained in this news release is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook or future-ordinated financial information contained or referenced herein may not be appropriate and should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments at the date hereof, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com


