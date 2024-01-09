Centamin PLC Announces Encouraging Maiden EDX Drill Results
PERTH, January 9, 2024 - Centamin announces the results of its maiden drill programme on the Company's Eastern Desert Exploration ("EDX") landholding in Egypt and provides an update on the anticipated exploration programme for 2024. The Company's EDX blocks comprise 3,000km2 of greenfield exploration tenements within Egypt's Nubian Shield - a highly prospective geological belt which has not been explored using modern exploration methods.
MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, commented: "Through the application of our systematic approach to assessing the geological potential of our Egyptian exploration portfolio, our team has delivered an encouraging set of maiden drill results across several targets within the Nugrus block, which is adjacent to our operating mine, the Sukari Gold Mine.
Supported by a pending new mining regulatory and fiscal regime, these results underpin Egypt's emergence as an attractive exploration jurisdiction which Centamin is uniquely positioned to leverage given our experience and long standing position in-country.
We have an exciting work programme budgeted for 2024 which includes delineating potential resources and further drill targets in Egypt as part of our growth strategy, which has already increased pre-depletion Group reserves by 3.5Moz over the last three years."
DRILL HIGHLIGHTS
Centamin completed a 16,216 metre ("m") reverse circulation ("RC") maiden drill programme across eight targets on the Nugrus block which is located adjacent to the Sukari Mining Concession. Significant drill intercepts include:
· Little Sukari prospect (28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine):
- 46m at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") from 91m downhole
- 77m at 1.84 g/t Au from 44m
- 69m at 2.01 g/t Au from 81m
- 46m at 2.14 g/t Au from 116m
- 29m at 2.71 g/t Au from 2m
· Umm Majal prospect (23km west of Sukari Gold Mine):
- 18m at 2.33 g/t Au from 21m
- 15m at 1.46 g/t Au from 4m 8m at 2.67 g/t Au from 2m
- § 5m at 16.20 g/t Au from 44m
2024 EXPLORATION PROGRAMME
· Detailed geological mapping and ground geophysical (IP and magnetics) surveys to be carried out over the Nugrus prospects, Little Sukari and Umm Majal, in H1 2024.
· Up to 15,000 metres of RC and diamond core drilling budgeted for follow up drill testing at Little Sukari and Umm Majal, alongside preliminary metallurgical testing, a conceptual resource estimate and optimisation study to steer ongoing drilling. This programme may be expanded to include first pass drill testing of potential new Nugrus targets generated through ongoing exploration fieldwork.
· Results-driven exploration programme on the Um Rus block to be determined after receipt of the soil geochemistry results, expected in H1 2024.
· Bulk leach extractable gold ("BLEG") drainage sampling programme commenced on the Najd block in late December 2023 and will be ongoing throughout H1 2024.
· Generative exploration will continue across all the exploration licences, including soil geochemistry, rock chip sampling over gold-in-soil anomalies, and detailed geological mapping with the objective to identify new drill targets.
ABOUT CENTAMIN
Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life to 2035.
Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.
Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.
EASTERN DESERT EXPLORATION ("EDX"), EGYPT
The EDX blocks comprise 3,000km2 of highly prospective greenfield exploration tenements and represents a significant landholding of underexplored geological terrane. Based on remote sensing studies, including mapping of artisanal mining sites, the interpretation of satellite imagery and mineral mapping techniques, all three blocks of ground are considered to be highly prospective.
Centamin's EDX blocks are divided into three exploration licenses:
1. Nugrus block is 1,086km2 and adjacent to the Sukari Gold Mine 160km2 mining concession
2. Um Rus block is 524km2 and located 50km north of Sukari
3. Najd block is 1,374km2 and located southeast of the former El Sid gold mine.
Image 1: Centamin's Eastern Desert Exploration Licenses (Egypt) (LINK)
NUGRUS BLOCK
Exploration activity commenced in Q2 2022 with priority given to Nugrus given its proximity to the Sukari Mining Concession and consequent lowering of the threshold of potential economic discovery due to the possibility of utilising the Sukari processing infrastructure, subject to agreement with our local partners, the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority.
Since starting fieldwork, 741 BLEG samples, 18,257 soil samples and 3,066 rock chip samples have been collected across the Nugrus block. This systematic fieldwork initially delineated seven high priority drill targets for a maiden drill testing programme which commenced in May 2023. An eighth target (Wadi Marwah) was added mid-programme, following encouraging ongoing generative exploration results.
Image 2: Nugrus 2023 - Maiden drill targets (LINK)
The maiden RC drill programme was completed in Q4 2023, having drilled 16,216 metres. Drill fences were spaced at approximately 50-150 metres and drillholes at approximately 50-100 metres along the fences depending on target size and accessibility.
The Little Sukari prospect returned the most encouraging results of the programme. Zones of consistent gold mineralisation up to 30-60 metres wide occur over a strike length of at least 250 metres and extend at least 230 metres downdip to a vertical depth of approximately 200 metres below surface. Mineralisation remains open at depth.
Little Sukari derives its name from its geological and geochemical resemblance to the Sukari deposit, with mineralisation developed in a geochemically distinct granodioritic intrusive, emplaced in a shear zone that is developed within an ophiolitic "melange" succession like the wider host sequence at Sukari. The Little Sukari prospect is situated approximately 28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine.
Image 3: Little Sukari - Plan view of 2023 drilling collars, gold mineralisation outline and cross-section locations (LINK)
Image 4: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 5990 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)
Image 5: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 6080 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)
Image 6: Little Sukari - Cross-section LS270 - 6140 showing drill holes and gold mineralisation (LINK)
The Umm Majal prospect is located 5 km southeast of Little Sukari. The gold mineralisation is hosted in an altered granitoid that appears to be distinct from the host rocks at Little Sukari, but occurs within a similar ophiolitic-melange sequence. Mineralisation occurs over a strike length of 200-250 metres and the gold mineralised zone is up to 20 metres wide. Initial shallow drill testing has demonstrated gold mineralisation up to 30-40 metres below surface. No deep holes were drilled to test continuity at greater depths and the mineralisation remains open downdip.
2024 work programme
Up to 15,000 metres of both RC and core drilling is planned for Little Sukari, Umm Majal, and other nearby targets, starting in H1 2024 with results expected before the end of the year. Ground based induced-potential and magnetic geophysical surveying is planned to start in Q1 2024. A larger-scale airborne geophysical surveying is under consideration during the cooler winter months of 2024-2025 based on the successful proof of concept airborne geophysical survey undertaken over the 160km2 Sukari Concession during 2022. Detailed mapping of prospective targets will continue alongside generative exploration fieldwork throughout 2024.
UM RUS BLOCK
Exploration activities commenced in H2 2022 with systematic generative fieldwork carried out with the aim of identifying justifiable drill targets. Fieldwork comprised the collection of 302 BLEG samples, 2,700 soil samples, and 69 rock grab and chip samples. Soil sampling blocks were identified through BLEG anomalism, the occurrence of artisanal mining and favourable lithology and structure. This first phase of work was completed in December 2023. Soil geochemistry results are expected in early 2024 with follow up work, including drill testing of justifiable drill targets, to commence during 2024.
2024 work programme
Soil sampling based on the interpretation of earlier BLEG survey results was completed at the end of the 2023. Full results are expected during Q1 2024 with follow up generative exploration fieldwork to continue throughout 2024 leading to drill testing justifiable targets that may emerge.
NAJD BLOCK
During Q4 2023 a field camp was set up in the Najd block, and by late December 2023, a BLEG sampling programme had been initiated. The programme was designed based on a blend of geomorphological and lithostructural interpretation, spectral and alteration mapping, and the identification of artisanal mining sites, all of which were derived from satellite imagery.
2024 work programme
BLEG sampling will be carried out through Q1 2024. A follow up exploration programme will be driven by the results of the BLEG survey.
MODEL MINING EXPLOITATION AGREEMENT ("MMEA")
The MMEA was agreed in principle in 2023, as the investment framework that will apply to commercial discoveries within Centamin's three EDX exploration blocks and will take effect once signed and the Egyptian parliamentary approval is granted. This is anticipated during H1 2024 with exploration work progressing in parallel (link to original announcement here).
Under the MMEA, exploitation licenses will be issued for a 30-year stabilised fiscal and legal regime, including:
· 5% government net smelter royalty on revenue
· 22.5% corporate tax rate
· 15% government financial net profit interest (on post tax income)
· 0.5% community development contribution, and
· Life of mine commitments towards local employment, training and procurement.
ENDNOTES
Sampling and analysis
RC samples are collected at one-metre intervals, split using a three-tier riffle splitter and weighed, bagged, and labelled at the drill site.
All samples are submitted to ALS Minerals, a subsidiary of ALS Global. Sample preparation takes place at their laboratory in Marsa Alam. All samples are crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and then pulverised to 85% passing -75 µm. Barren quartz washes are passed through all crushing equipment at the start of every shift, between batches of samples, and every 20 samples during sample crushing. Pulverising equipment is subjected to a barren quartz wash at the start of every shift, between sample batches, every ten samples during sample milling, as well as when mill pucks are changed.
ALS Minerals then transport the samples to their analytical laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland for analysis by 50 grams fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. The chain of custodianship is maintained throughout the shipping process. Samples returning values over 10 g/t gold are re-assayed gravimetrically.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Check samples including uncertified blank samples, certified reference materials ("standards"), and field duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 5 % each for a total of 15 check samples per 100 samples sent to the laboratory.
All assay results, including check sample results, are subject to standard QC before being captured into a Centamin-administered database.
Calculation of intercepts
Significant intercepts reported are calculated with minimum downhole lengths of two-metres using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au and including up to four consecutive metres of internal dilution. No top cuts are used. Internal intervals >5 g/t Au that occur within broader intercepts are reported separately as included intervals.
Mineralised intercepts are not true widths, but are presented as drilled, in other words, as apparent mineralised widths in the drill hole.
Qualified Person
Information of a scientific or technical nature in this document was prepared under the supervision of Qualified Person, Howard Bills, Head of Exploration at Centamin Plc, for the exploration results.
The Qualified Person is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the issuer applying the test set out in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement (including information incorporated by reference) contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements with respect to future financial or operating performance. Such statements include "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlook" with respect to prospective financial performance, financial position, EBITDA, cash flows and other financial metrics that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" and "anticipates"." and include production outlook, operating schedules, production profiles, expansion and expansion plans, efficiency gains, production and cost guidance, capital expenditure outlook, exploration spend and other mine plans. Although Centamin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Centamin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Centamin about future events and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 or other pandemic, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; currency fluctuations; changes in project parameters; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability; decisions and regulatory changes enacted by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or completing development or construction activities; and discovery of archaeological ruins. Financial outlook and future-ordinated financial information contained in this news release is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook or future-ordinated financial information contained or referenced herein may not be appropriate and should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments at the date hereof, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
