Avino Signs Community Agreements for La Preciosa

VANCOUVER, January 9, 2024 - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) a long-standing and growing silver producer in Mexico has signed a long-term land-use agreement with a local community for the development of La Preciosa in Durango, Mexico. La Preciosa hosts one of the largest undeveloped primary silver resources in Mexico and is located approximately 19 kilometres from the current Avino Mine production operations, which has an operating 2,500 tpd mill processing facility and all the necessary infrastructure to allow for mineral processing from La Preciosa.

"This is a fantastic achievement and signals the start of a new era for Avino and the communities adjacent to the mine as we are one crucial step closer to putting La Preciosa into production" said David Wolfin, President and CEO of Avino. "With this long-term land-use agreement in place, we can commence hauling of old surface stockpiles to our mill for processing. We are now able to begin the filing of our environmental permit for underground extraction. Pending regulatory approval, we can start developing the ramp down to our initial target of the high-grade Gloria vein. The La Preciosa mine represents a key pillar in our transformational growth strategy, as well as hosting a large endowment of silver and gold resources which we expect to process for years to come. We are delighted to work with our local community stakeholders to come to this amicable and cooperative result."

About Avino

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, with a total mineral content of 368 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district-scale land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines . To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here .

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investor Relations

