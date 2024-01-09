Orecap Portfolio Company, American Eagle, Intersects 302 metres of 1.09% Copper Equivalent

Highlights:

NAK23-17 intersected 302 m of 1.09% Copper Equivalent within 606 m of 0.74% Copper Equivalent beginning at 99 m downhole.

NAK23-17 was collared 250 metres west of NAK23-11 (473 metres of 0.62% Copper Equivalent, beginning at surface), and more than 250 metres away from any previous hole drilled on the property, extending high-grade mineralization westward.

The fully funded 2024 drill program will prioritize expanding the large, high-grade, mineralized South Zone and testing linkages between it and other higher-grade parts of the extensive NAK system.

Toronto, January 9, 2024 - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company" or "Orecap") is pleased to announce that American Eagle Gold (AE:TSXV), an Orecap portfolio company in which it owns 11,863,248 million shares (~11% of American Eagle) has intersected 302 metres of 1.09% CuEq from its latest drill hxole-NAK23-17. This high-grade mineralization was encountered more than 250 metres away from any historically known mineralization prior to 2023's drill program, beginning west-northwest of previously known limits of the South Zone mineralization where NAK-23-11 intersected 473 metres of 0.62% CuEq from surface.

In addition, Orecap would like to highlight that in May 2023, the Company announced a strategic investment by Teck Resources Ltd., who now owns a 19.9% equity stake in the Company after subsequent investments in August and November 2023. The Company also received a major investment from renowned geologist, C.J. "Charlie" Greig. American Eagle Gold's 2024 exploration program is fully funded and will prioritize expanding the large, high-grade, mineralized South Zone and testing linkages between it and other higher-grade parts of the extensive NAK system.

Orecap's Current Equity Holdings include:

Company Shares Owned (% of Outstanding Shares) American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) 11,863,244 / (~11%) QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) 5,059,752 / (~3%) Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) 24,708,975 / (~14%) Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC) 8,333,332 / (~15%) Cuprum Corp. (PrivateCo) 29,500,000 / (~43%)

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks Special Situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns in precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango (CSE: MIS), Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), and Cuprum Corp. in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is a 9.9% shareholder and holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Orecap's Knight and McGarry projects in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is focused on exploring its NAK project in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district of central British Columbia. In May and August 2023, the Company announced a further strategic investment by Teck Resources Ltd..

QP Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

