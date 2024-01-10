Stallion Uranium Strengthens Technical Team

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2024 - Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Matthew Schwab as Technical Advisor to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Matthew Schwab is an acclaimed exploration geologist located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan where his work over the past decade has contributed to the discovery and development of multiple significant uranium deposits. Mr. Schwab is currently the CEO of Kraken Energy Corp, a US focused uranium exploration and development company. In 2014 while Mr. Schwab was the Senior Exploration Geologist at NexGen Energy Ltd. he was instrumental in the discovery of the Arrow uranium deposit located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. Mr. Schwab was also a member of the Hathor Exploration Ltd. development team and contributed to the sale of the Roughrider deposit to Rio Tinto for $654M in 2012. Prior roles also include being co-founder and SVP of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., former President, Senior Advisor and Founder of multiple successful private mineral exploration and E&P consulting firms in Canadian mining and petroleum industries.

"With the growing interest and demand for uranium worldwide, Stallion's strategic land position in the Athabasca Basin and their team of accomplished industry experts makes for a strong combination in pursuing new high grade uranium discoveries in northern Saskatchewan" stated Mr. Schwab. "I'm honoured by the opportunity to assist their current team of experienced professionals as the company moves towards achieving that goal."

"We are incredibly excited to have Matt Schwab join the Stallion team. As we progress our exploration of the largest land package in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin, adding the expertise and experience of Mr. Schwab, who contributed to the discovery of NexGen's Arrow deposit, is a tremendous resource for our team as we work to make the next significant uranium discovery," commented Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Uranium.

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate 900,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant, of which a portion are subject to vesting provisions. All Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

