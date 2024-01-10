Northcliff's Sisson Project Featured In Canadian Mining Magazine

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2024 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces an article on critical minerals and the Sisson Project is one of the features in the Winter Edition of the Canadian Mining Magazine. Available in print and online versions, the Winter Edition is published in January, early in the conference season and ahead of Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada annual conference in March 2024.

The Sisson Project hosts a significant deposit of tungsten and molybdenum - two minerals that have been identified as critical minerals in Canada, and other countries. The article by Northcliff CEO Andrew Ing, updates readers on the project while discussing the ways tungsten and molybdenum are being used in creating a sustainable future.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Northcliff owns an 88.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership, which owns the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project.

