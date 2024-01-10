CopAur Marked Significant Milestones in Mineral Exploration, Notably Drilling 32.3 Meters at 15.28 Grams Gold per Tonne and Uncovering Three New Potential High-Grade Expansion Corridors in the Western Flank Zone

Vancouver, January 10, 2024 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") In a productive 2023, CopAur marked significant milestones in mineral exploration, notably drilling 32.3 meters at 15.28 grams per tonne and uncovering three potential high-grade expansion corridors in the Western Flank zone. This achievement not only highlights CopAur's significant strides in mineral exploration but also lays the groundwork for the company's ambitious exploration initiatives in 2024.





Core at Kinsley Mountain Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/193749_364c8401b4271b8a_001full.jpg

CPAU Highlights:

Early 2023 Successes: The year began with a triumphant drill program at Bolo, enabling CopAur to acquire a 50.01% stake as the operator (see NR 1-11-2023).

Renaming and Revitalizing Troy Canyon: A visit to Troy Canyon led to the rechristening of the project as "The Historic Locke Gold Mine." The exploration confirmed the potential to possibly rejuvenate this mine, operational from late 1948 to early 1950, before its closure under the 1934 gold possession law.

Stope Rock Samples: Recent underground samples revealed exceptional gold and silver grades, with assays showing up to 576 g/t gold and 229 g/t silver.

2024 Priorities: With no drilling since 1950, Troy Canyon will be a focus area for 2024, with further updates to be announced.

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project:

2023 Drilling and Field Work: Three distinct areas, each approximately 500 meters apart, were the focus of 2023's drilling and field work.

Oxide and Sulphide Gold Deposits: Kinsley Mountain, uniquely hosting both deposits, saw multiple successful Oxide intersections, notably expanding the main Pit Zone (NR 10-4-2023 & 11-10-2023).

Historical and New Discoveries: The Main Pit Zone, operational from 1995 to 1999, produced 138,000 ounces at 1.34g/t. The new Oxide discovery at Secret Spot (see NR new placer dome April-6-2020) remains an exciting prospect for 2024.

Sulphide Drilling Success: Two high-grade sulphide drill results in 2023 have opened up three additional areas for expansion (NR 11-17-2023 & 9-29-2023).

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of CopAur, emphasized the strategic importance of Kinsley Mountain, promising a series of forthcoming announcements to elaborate on the company's focused approach for 2024. This year is poised to be a flagship period for CopAur and its shareholders, signifying a new era of growth and discovery.





Drill Site at Kinsley Mountain Project in Nevada



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/193749_364c8401b4271b8a_002full.jpg

About CopAur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

