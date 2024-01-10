Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - Remain Halted - APX

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by CIRO

Company: Apex Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: APX

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2024-01-09

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

Halt Time (ET): 2024-01-09 @ 8:50 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

