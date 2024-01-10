Silver Point Announces Agreement To Acquire 111,920,836 Common Shares In Rusoro Mining Ltd.

GREENWICH, Jan. 10, 2024 - Silver Point Capital, L.P. ("Silver Point") is pleased to announce that on January 9, 2024, two of its affiliates, DOIP II Luxembourg Strategies S.à r.l. ("DOIP") and SPCP Luxembourg Strategies S.à r.l. ("SPCP" and collectively, with Silver Point and DOIP, the "Silver Point Entities"), entered into an agreement with Fulcrum Global Markets LLC ("Fulcrum") to acquire, in aggregate, 111,920,836 common shares (each, a "Rusoro Share") of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSXV:RML) ("Rusoro"), at USD$0.473122476 (C$0.632659375) per Rusoro Share for a total of USD$52,952,263.05 (C$70,807,766.15) (the "Silver Point Acquisition"). Pursuant to the agreement, DOIP will acquire 30,033,493 Rusoro Shares and SPCP will acquire 81,887,343 Rusoro Shares (collectively, the "Acquired Shares").

Prior to entering into the Silver Point Acquisition, none of the Silver Point Entities owned any Rusoro Shares. Following completion of the Silver Point Acquisition, Silver Point will have control or direction over approximately 19.47% of the issued and outstanding Rusoro Shares, with DOIP owning approximately 5.22% and SPCP owning approximately 14.25%.

Closing of the Silver Point Acquisition is conditional upon, among other things, Fulcrum having ownership of the Rusoro Shares.

DOIP and SPCP are acquiring the Acquired Shares for investment purposes and may increase or decrease their ownership of Rusoro Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including their respective evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of Rusoro, the market for Rusoro's securities, general economic and tax conditions, and other factors.

Additional Early Warning Disclosure

By virtue of acquisition by DOIP and SPCP of the Acquired Shares, the Silver Point Entities are required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on Rusoro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information, or to obtain a copy of the corresponding early warning report please contact Todd Forgarty at 212-521-4854.

About Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Rusoro is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RML, and has a head office at Suite 3123 - 595 Burrard Street, PO Box 49139, Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1.

About Silver Point

Silver Point Capital is a global credit investing firm. Founded in 2002 by Ed Mulé and Bob O'Shea, today the Firm manages approximately $26 billion of investable assets. Silver Point is a Delaware limited partnership with its principal place of business located at Two Greenwich Plaza, Suite 1, Greenwich, Connecticut.

SOURCE Silver Point Capital, L.P.