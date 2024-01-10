Menü Artikel
Eastern Platinum Limited Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

14:45 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 10, 2024 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company"), a South-African based developer and producer, is pleased to announce its participation in the following industry and investor conferences.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town
Date: February 5-6, 2024
Location: The Welgemeend, 2 Welgemeend St., Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

PDAC 2024
Date: March 3-6, 2024
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Booth No.: 2345

Eastplats senior management team will be attending both events. For more information on these conferences, visit https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-cape-town/ or https://www.pdac.ca/.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of platinum group metal ("PGM") and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale/Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

For further information, please contact:
Eastern Platinum Ltd.
Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Phone : (604) 800-8200
Email: whui@eastplats.com

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193753


Mineninfo

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Eastern Platinum Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A118RL
CA2768555096
www.eastplats.com
