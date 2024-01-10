Norseman Silver Appoints Merlin Marr-Johnson to Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 10, 2024 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (OTC:NOCSF) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Merlin Marr-Johnson to its board of directors ("Board"). Mr Marr-Johnson has 30 years' experience in the minerals sector, including work as an exploration geologist for Rio Tinto, an analyst for HSBC and a portfolio manager for Blakeney Management as well as work on projects in South America, Africa, Central Asia and Europe. As CEO he has brought two companies to AIM, London and he has been involved in management and director roles in numerous publicly traded mining companies in the UK and Canada throughout his career. He is currently a non-executive Director of Salazar Resources Ltd., (SRL.V, SRLZF).

Mr. Marr-Johnson is a graduate in geology from Manchester University and holds a Master's Degree in Mineral Deposit Evaluation from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College. He speaks several languages, including Spanish.

Campbell Smyth, Chairman of Norseman Silver, commented, "I welcome the technical and capital markets expertise that Merlin brings to the Board. He will help us to build value in Norseman Silver through the exploration and development of our copper and gold portfolio."

