Emperor Continues Open Pit Model Definition

ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 10, 2024 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. (AUOZ-CSE, EMAUF-OTCQB and FSE-9NH) have reported additional drill results from their 14 hole drill program on Globex' 50% owned Duquesne West gold property on the Porcupine-Destor gold localizing break, north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec in Duparquet township (click to Emperor's press release). Emperor optioned the property as announced by Globex on October 12, 2022 (click to Duquesne West option announcement).



Emperor is testing their "open pit concept" (see figure 1) which shows the proposed pit with a potential depth of 400 metres and a footprint of 1.8 km by 0.8 km. "Initial exploration in 2024 will strategically focus on the area of the Phase 1 pit design".

Over 3,000 metres of historical core has also been sampled and will be sent for assay. Approximately 25% of samples sent from the current 14-hole drill program have yet to be received.

Current reported drill results include:

Hole # Width (m) Au (g/t) Au DQ23-02 3.65 6.25 Including 1.15 12.17 Previously reported 10.65 3.97 DQ23-07 15.7 0.82 Including 7.0 1.82 7.2 2.80 2.0 2.42 21.5 0.40



True widths are estimated to be 90% of intersection widths.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

