Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Standard Notification of Major Holdings
LONDON, January 10, 2024 - Horizonte Minerals Plc:
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|GB00BMXLQJ47
Issuer Name
|Horizonte Minerals Plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Helikon Investments Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
|London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
|
Dublin
|
Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|08-Jan-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|10-Jan-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
3.490200
|
4.502200
|
7.992400
|
21561706
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
4.346400
|
4.502200
|
8.848600
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BMXLQJ47
|
9415696
|
3.490200
|Sub Total 8.A
|
9415696
|
3.490200%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
Cash Settled Equity Swap
|
17/12/2024
|
17/12/2024
|
Cash
|
2120156
|
0.785900
|
Cash Settled Equity Swap
|
02/04/2025
|
02/04/2025
|
Cash
|
1150000
|
0.426300
|
Cash Settled Equity Swap
|
03/12/2024
|
03/12/2024
|
Cash
|
1883117
|
0.698000
|
Cash Settled Equity Swap
|
30/01/2026
|
30/01/2026
|
Cash
|
6992737
|
2.592000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|
12146010
|
4.502200%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
|
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
|
7.992400%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|10-Jan-2024
13. Place Of Completion
|London
