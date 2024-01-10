Vior Announces Stock Options Grant

MONTREAL, January 10, 2024 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a director to acquire an aggregate of 225,000 common shares. These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior's stock option plan (the "Plan"), have an exercise price of $0.135 per share, are exercisable for 5 years and vest as to 1/3 of the number on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of grant and the final 1/3 on the second anniversary of grant.

In addition, and subject to TSXV and any other regulatory approval, Vior has retained Machai Capital Inc. (the "Consultant"), a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based in Vancouver, B.C., to provide digital marketing, branding, content creation, data optimization and other investor relations services. The Consultant will receive $8,000 per month for an initial four-month period, which term can be extended monthly by mutual consent. Pursuant to its Plan, Vior has granted 360,000 stock options to the Consultant at an exercise price of $0.135 per share, exercisable for a period of five years and vesting as to 1/4 of the options granted every three months.

About Vior

Vior is a hybrid junior mineral exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality mineral projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, its Skyfall Nickel Project, along with several other promising mineral properties.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich Laurent Eustache President and CEO Executive Vice-President 613-898-5052 514-442-7707 mfedosiewich@vior.ca leustache@vior.ca www.vior.ca SEDAR : Vior Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelles ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" and "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

