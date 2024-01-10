Cordoba Minerals Grants Equity Incentive Awards

Vancouver, January 10, 2024 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan, the Board of Directors have approved certain stock options ("Stock Options") and long incentive grants ("RSUs") to Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba, to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,172,496 common shares in the capital of the Company.

586,248 Stock Options were granted to Sarah Armstrong-Montoya and are exercisable at a price of $0.36 per common share and will vest 1/3 six (6) months after the date of the grant, with an additional 1/3 vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 1/3 vesting two (2) years after the date of grant. The Stock Options expire on January 8, 2029.

586,248 RSUs were granted to Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, and will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant, and are redeemable in common shares of the Company.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

