Medaro Terminates Option over Superb Lake Property

Vancouver, January 10, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated its option agreement (the "Superb Lake Option Agreement") dated November 23, 2022 with Rock Edge Resources Ltd. ("Rock Edge"). Before its termination, the Superb Lake Option Agreement granted Rock Edge the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's Superb Lake lithium project, located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Ontario.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors Michael Mulberry CEO and Director
About the Company Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which owns or holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Lac La Motte, Darlin, Rapide, Pontax and Cyr lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture.
For more detailed information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Contact Information Investor Relations Email: info@medaromining.com Phone: 604-602-0001
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193846
