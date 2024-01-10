Medaro Terminates Option over Superb Lake Property

Vancouver, January 10, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated its option agreement (the "Superb Lake Option Agreement") dated November 23, 2022 with Rock Edge Resources Ltd. ("Rock Edge"). Before its termination, the Superb Lake Option Agreement granted Rock Edge the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's Superb Lake lithium project, located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Ontario.

