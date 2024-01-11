Troy Minerals Appoints Leading International Mining Expert As First Member of Its Newly Formed Strategic Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, January 11, 2024 - Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy"or the "Company") (CSE:TROY);(OTCQB:TROYF);(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has started the process to form a strategic advisory board to advise and consult with the Company's board of directors and its senior management to help advance the Company's projects and build shareholder value.

The Company has appointed Michel Jébrak - one of the most highly published economic geologists in the French speaking world who has advised the national geological survey of France (BRGM), the government of Quebec, and until recently, served for more than 22 years as a director of Sidex Mining Investment fund, a limited partnership company created by the government of Quebec to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Quebec.

Mr. Jébrak's distinguished more than 40-year career has included numerous mining accolades and awards, committee appointments, and positions with various Canadian, Australian, and French companies among others. Amongst numerous prestigious recognitions, in 2018 he received the The Jean-Descarreaux Award of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) which highlights the work of an individual whose writings have helped expand geoscience knowledge related to mineral exploration, thereby generating an increase in exploration activities. In the same year, he also received The Bancroft Award granted by the Royal Society of Canada since 1968 to a researcher in geology or geophysics who has made a major contribution in advancing knowledge in those fields.

An accomplished author, Mr. Jébrak has published more than 100 papers in refereed journals as well as several books on mineral resources and exploration, including the 668 page, Geology of Mineral Resources, a book that has become a world-wide reference used by many, including educational institutions around the world. He has instructed in a number of French universities and has held the position of professor of economic geology at the University of Quebec at Montreal (UQAM) since 1987.

Beyond his academic and advisory positions, Mr. Jébrak contributed in founding the Order of Geologists of Quebec, the Heart of Sciences at UQAM, the University Network on Mineral Diversification of Quebec, the Canadian Council of Mining Innovation, and the CONSOREM, an organization with a mission to contribute to the success of mineral exploration in Quebec. He is also a global advocate for responsible mining development and innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Michel to our team," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "He brings a wealth of knowledge, along with Quebec and global contacts, that are sure to benefit the Company as we look to expand our investor base while at the same time advancing the Company's projects, particularly our Quebec Lac Jacques rare earths project, which is well known to him and in his back yard," he added."

To further advance its advisory board "brain trust", the Company is in discussions with several other highly qualified and distinguished candidates with proven track records and expects to make those announcements in the coming weeks.

Michel Jébrak, left, receiving the Jean-Descarreaux 2018 Award from AEMQ president Frank Mariage during the XPLOR 2018 gala

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in four assets;

The Lake Owen project (formerly SW2) is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite-rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Lac Jacques project is a drive to project with close infrastructure located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and is comprised of 17 claims totaling 994 ha. The Property hosts high grade REE mineralization at the surface in a structurally controlled and steeply dipping carbonatite dike up to 25 meters thick with multi-kilometer potential.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

