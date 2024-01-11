Eloro Resources Intersects 57.62g Ag/t, 1.26% Zn, 0.94% Pb and 0.12% Sn (139.94g Ag eq/t) over 136.11m in Definition Drilling at the Iska Iska Project, Potosi Department, Southwestern Bolivia

Hole DSB-66 above also returned other well mineralized intersections including: 24.67g Ag/t, 1.08% Zn, 0.83% Pb and 0.08% Sn (94.46g Ag eq/t) over 86.39m, and 7.46g Ag/t, 2.51% Zn, 1.02% Pb and 0.06% Sn (129.90g Ag eq/t) over 74.85m

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final assay results for the last six (6) diamond drill holes in its eleven (11) hole 5,267.7m definition drill program on the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro commented: "I am very pleased with the continuation of significantly higher-grade silver equivalent results from the latest definition drilling program, compared to the initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE") starter pit area model as previously reported (see Eloro press release dated Oct 17, 2023). These new results highlight the potential to upgrade and expand the higher-grade resource in the Santa Barbara starter pit area."

Larsen continued: "Tin is proving to be an important metal contributor to these upgraded silver equivalent results. This can enhance NSR values and increase tonnage in future MRE studies. As an example, Hole DSB-63 located in the Northeast section of the Santa Barbara starter pit area, recognized more as a Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain, returned 0.51% tin over a 23.02-meter drill intercept with a total silver equivalent value of 205.57 g/t.

There is more and more evidence of high temperature sulphidation centres being identified as feeders within the open pit area resulting in upgraded tin and silver values. Higher density definition drilling in the initial Santa Barbara open pit envelope is consistently proving up higher grades as drill density is improved."

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. General Manager of Eloro's Bolivian subsidiary Minera Tupiza S.R.L. and an expert on Bolivian mineral deposits said: "The definition drilling is confirming a strong high-grade Ag-Sn association, which is common in the southern Bolivian Tin Belt, including in large systems at Cerro Rico de Potosi, Animas-Siete Suyos-Chocaya and Tatasi deposits that occur along NW-SE striking structural corridors, the same geological environment that is present at Iska Iska."

Dr. Arce continued: "Recent drilling results have outlined upgraded tin and silver values from near surface down to at least 500m in vertical extent, principally in the sulphide zone. Geophysical information and deep drilling indicate that tin-silver mineralization may extend to depths of 1km or more. Tin mineralization in these zones has been remobilized and redeposited throughout the deposit by brecciation in favorable rock types, especially medium grained porphyritic dacite and intrusion breccia which are the most widespread lithologies at Iska Iska. Moreover, tin-polymetallic mineralization can be locally extensive/continuous as occurs in hole DSB-67, where 477m of the 500m drilled averages about 0.1% Sn, with almost no waste material. This high-grade continuous polymetallic mineralization forms commonly subhorizontal vein-parallel banding along north-northwest trending shear zones, indicating multiple episodes of fracture opening and mineral precipitation."

DEFINITION DRILL PROGRAM

Table 1 below lists significant results for the six drill holes reported. Figure 1 shows locations of all the definition drill holes completed with the holes reported in this release highlighted. Silver equivalent (g Ag/t) has been calculated using 3-year average metal prices and preliminary metallurgical recoveries (see note below Table 1 for more information). Table 2 lists the coordinates of the definition drill holes reported in this release.

The definition diamond drill program focussed on upgrading and expanding the higher-grade Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain Type inferred mineral resource, which as previously reported (see Eloro press release dated October 17, 2023) contains an inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes at 24.3 g Ag/t, 1.11% Zn and 0.50% Pb (72.06 g Ag eq/t) at an NSR cutoff of $US25/t. The net NSR value of this higher-grade resource is US$34.40/t which is 3.75 times the estimated operating cost of US$9.20/t. Several of these holes also tested the adjacent Tin (Sn-Ag-Pb) Domain where high values of silver (Ag) have previously also been obtained in addition to tin (Sn).

Drill hole locations were planned to fill-in major gaps in the block model as well as upgrade and expand the higher-grade zone both along and across strike in the general area of the potential starter pit. As noted by Micon International Limited ("Micon"), authors of the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report detailing the initial Iska Iska MRE (see Eloro press release dated October 17, 2023), the highest-grade areas are also the best drilled. As drill density in the deposit is improved, it is expected that grade will increase due to better sample density. Results previously reported (see Eloro press released dated December 18, 2023) and results reported herein confirm that this is likely the case.

Figures 2 and 3 are west-east sections showing the distribution of tin and silver, respectively, incorporating definition drill results along with distribution of mineral resource blocks with an NSR value greater than US$25 per tonne from the Micon mineral resource model. These sections highlight how the definition drill program has expanded both the higher-grade Sn and Ag zones especially to the west where there has been very little previous drilling.

These new data highlight the potential for expanding the mineral resource particularly outlining a significant higher-grade Sn resource to include for consideration in the PEA. As noted in the Eloro press release of November 1, 2023, the PEA was planned to focus solely on the higher-grade Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) with Sn being a major exploration target. The results of the definition drill program highlight the potential to significantly expand the higher-grade Sn resource to the west of the current potential pit and to incorporate this new potential resource area into consideration for the PEA.

The following is a summary of significant diamond drill results from the six holes:

Hole DSB-66 intersected several long well mineralized intervals as follows:

57.62g Ag/t, 1.26% Zn, 0.94% Pb and 0.12% Sn (139.94g Ag eq/t) over 136.11m from 137.75m to 273.86m including: 136.81g Ag/t, 2.00% Zn, 1.38% Pb and 0.17% Sn (255.19g Ag eq/t) over 34.77m from 187.64m to 222.41m

24.67g Ag/t, 1.08% Zn, 0.83% Pb and 0.08% Sn (94.46g Ag eq/t) over 86.39m from 288.92m to 375.31m including: 69.37g Ag/t, 0.41g Au/t, 1.88% Zn, 3.68% Pb and 0.32% Sn (272.27g Ag eq/t) over 6.08m from 307.15m to 313.23m, 23.59g Ag/t, 2.14% Zn, 1.57% Pb and 0.15% Sn (159.64g Ag eq/t) over 6.15m from 328.23m to 334.38m, and 99.40g Ag/t, 1.60% Zn, 1.06% Pb and 0.10% Sn (187.52g Ag eq/t) over 12.24m from 360.02m to 372.26m

7.46g Ag/t, 2.51% Zn, 1.02% Pb and 0.06% Sn (129.90g Ag eq/t) over 74.85m from 415.85m to 490.70m 10.80g Ag/t, 0.12 g Au/t, 4.96% Zn, 1.49% Pb and 0.06% Sn (229.62g Ag eq/t) over 16.86m from 430.99m to 447.85m 13.86g Ag/t, 4.20% Zn, 2.35% Pb and 0.34% Sn(277.75g Ag eq/t) over 7.76m from 457.31m to 465.07m





Hole DSB-65 collared 100m west of hole DSB-66 intersected the highest-grade silver sample intersected thus far at Iska Iska in an 80+m wide well mineralized zone as follows:

118.86g Ag/t, 0.35% Zn, 0.35% Pb and 0.15% Sn (152.29g Ag eq/t) over 81.28m from 353.49m to 434.77m including: 5,080g Ag/t, 0.12 g Au/t, 0.26% Zn, 1.34% Pb, 1.53% Cu and 1.27% Sn (4,746.46g Ag eq/t) over 1.46m from 362.53m to 363.99m

Cutting of this very high Ag sample to 1,000g Ag/t based on a statistical probability plot yields a still high average for the 81.28m interval of 45.58 g Ag/t with an overall grade of 87.80 g Ag eq/t

This very high-grade sample highlights the potential for Iska Iska to host extraordinary grades within the overall extensive mineralized system.

Hole DSB-67 collared 200m south-southwest of DSB-66 intersected a wide zone of mineralization grading 8.17 g Ag/t, 1.40% Zn, 0.48% Pb and 0.06% Sn (79.08g Ag eq/t) over 236.13m from 240.04m to 476.17m including higher grade zones of:

2.17g Ag/t, 0.16 g Au/t, 2.65% Zn, 0.52% Pb and 0.06% Sn (118.18g Ag eq/t) over 9.03m from 249.09m to 258.12m and

28.10g Ag/t, 4.25% Zn, 1.67% Pb and 0.17% Sn (245.05g Ag eq/t) over 19.45m from 434.06m to 453.51m

Hole DSB-60 intersected a 158.58m long zone of lower grade mineralization with higher-grade zones as follows:

16g Ag/t, 0.66% Zn, 0.41% Pb and 0.09% Sn (63.23g Ag eq/t) over 158.58m from 15.33m to 173.91m including: 23.31g Ag/t, 1.18% Zn, 0.56% Pb and 0.16%Sn (105.56 g Ag eq/t) over 6.16m from 34.99m to 41.15m and 115.54g Ag/t, 1.45% Zn and 1.67% Pb (201.17g Ag eq/t) over 4.54m from 139.32m to 143.86m





Hole DSB-63, the eastern most hole in the definition drill program, intersected a significant Sn intersection of 23.37 g Ag/t, 1.77% Zn. 1.22% Pb and 0.51% Sn (205.57g Ag eq/t) over 23.02m from 446.10m to 469.12m. This area is in the Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain where Sn values have typically been low. This suggests potential to extend the higher-grade Sn zone further east.

Hole DSB-64, the southwestern most hole in the definition drill program, intersected 113.33g Ag/t and 0.12 g Au/t (110.97 g Ag eq/t) over 22.91m from 35.22m to 58.13m and 172.37 g Ag/t and 0.17% Pb% (161.78g Ag eq/t) over 13.46m from 135.83m to 149.29m. This hole was terminated at 240m due to faulting short of its planned depth of 500m.





Table 1: Diamond Drill Results as of January 11, 2024, Santa Barbara Deposit, Iska, Iska

SANTA BARBARA DEFINITION DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % g/t DSB-60 15.33 173.91 158.58 16.00 0.04 0.66 0.41 0.03 0.09 63.23 Incl. 34.99 41.15 6.16 23.31 0.05 1.18 0.56 0.05 0.16 105.56 Incl. 56.29 65.40 9.11 12.95 0.04 0.95 0.57 0.02 0.24 103.35 Incl. 139.32 143.86 4.54 115.54 0.04 1.45 1.67 0.02 0.05 201.17 178.30 179.91 1.61 20.90 0.04 0.05 0.16 0.33 0.27 74.56 184.41 185.96 1.55 41.00 0.23 0.09 0.04 0.31 0.24 84.44 196.56 211.64 15.08 13.66 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.12 0.34 76.21 217.59 223.68 6.09 15.22 0.03 0.93 0.02 0.01 0.19 81.42 228.13 229.67 1.54 8.40 0.02 1.09 0.13 0.02 0.06 60.78 240.25 243.25 3.00 53.30 0.14 0.18 0.01 0.08 0.08 68.41 258.30 259.77 1.47 56.20 0.13 0.01 0.06 0.06 0.10 69.24 265.84 268.83 2.99 56.23 0.03 0.07 0.09 0.12 0.11 74.36 280.84 286.97 6.13 139.57 0.03 0.07 0.25 0.12 0.02 134.78 302.01 306.51 4.50 135.36 0.03 0.18 0.17 0.11 0.24 174.44 315.62 336.69 21.07 15.95 0.03 0.33 0.42 0.02 0.21 75.11 353.25 359.30 6.05 77.11 0.35 0.24 0.32 0.26 0.44 165.36 371.34 375.78 4.44 61.40 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.31 0.27 106.97 458.92 463.72 4.80 25.11 0.05 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.18 56.96 468.20 471.30 3.10 8.20 0.11 0.03 0.02 0.19 0.33 70.19 474.34 475.91 1.57 4.80 0.16 0.04 0.02 0.56 1.06 202.69 DSB-63 33.75 35.25 1.50 5.60 0.01 0.01 3.38 0.00 0.12 105.60 67.09 79.28 12.19 5.15 0.01 0.84 0.63 0.01 0.01 50.68 83.82 88.41 4.59 13.22 0.02 1.68 0.50 0.01 0.02 85.89 97.49 103.51 6.02 7.13 0.01 0.94 0.27 0.00 0.01 47.54 117.06 129.16 12.10 14.85 0.02 1.23 0.59 0.01 0.02 73.77 197.04 219.80 22.76 8.30 0.09 1.32 0.39 0.02 0.01 65.18 228.98 239.60 10.62 3.49 0.12 1.09 0.26 0.01 0.01 49.07 257.63 260.56 2.93 6.82 0.05 1.68 0.34 0.00 0.01 74.06 331.33 332.85 1.52 4.70 0.01 1.65 0.30 0.01 0.01 70.84 344.91 346.43 1.52 7.40 0.64 1.85 0.29 0.02 0.01 79.75 446.10 469.12 23.02 23.37 0.08 1.77 1.22 0.01 0.51 205.57 DSB-64 35.22 58.13 22.91 113.33 0.12 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.05 110.97 135.83 149.29 13.46 172.37 0.03 0.00 0.17 0.01 0.03 161.78 159.89 167.39 7.50 75.91 0.06 0.00 0.17 0.01 0.10 88.68 177.98 191.38 13.40 5.22 0.06 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.37 74.68 209.43 212.34 2.91 7.31 0.04 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.55 109.77 255.80 264.00 8.20 5.91 0.25 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.37 75.08

Table 1 (con't)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % g/t DSB-65 17.95 22.46 4.51 190.56 0.16 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.22 210.39 74.18 108.83 34.65 36.45 0.01 0.35 0.03 0.08 0.05 54.09 119.38 143.30 23.92 15.92 0.02 1.03 0.18 0.06 0.09 70.40 167.56 173.57 6.01 6.01 0.01 1.04 0.16 0.02 0.04 53.72 188.68 191.66 2.98 5.01 0.01 0.19 0.00 0.02 0.25 57.12 211.21 212.67 1.46 5.00 0.01 0.66 0.05 0.01 0.62 143.90 229.00 230.49 1.49 2.00 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.72 135.92 244.25 245.78 1.53 45.00 0.02 0.04 0.01 0.19 0.14 67.42 256.27 257.86 1.59 18.00 0.06 0.03 0.04 0.22 0.21 57.11 268.44 274.47 6.03 4.45 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.00 0.28 58.54 289.59 291.11 1.52 4.00 0.01 0.34 0.01 0.01 0.23 58.20 294.19 306.70 12.51 68.35 0.10 0.02 0.04 0.17 0.18 94.41 314.23 327.86 13.63 67.04 0.07 0.12 0.05 0.08 0.08 79.03 * 353.49 434.77 81.28 118.86 0.03 0.35 0.35 0.05 0.15 152.29 *Incl. 362.53 363.99 1.46 5080.00 0.12 0.26 1.34 1.53 1.27 4746.46 445.27 500.40 55.13 12.87 0.02 0.45 0.33 0.01 0.19 69.06 Incl. 448.33 454.33 6.00 37.40 0.01 0.85 1.75 0.02 0.63 219.35 *cut 353.49 434.77 81.28 45.58 0.03 0.35 0.35 0.05 0.15 87.80 *cut 362.53 363.99 1.46 1000.00 0.12 0.26 1.34 1.53 1.27 1156.06 DSB-66 55.20 89.53 34.33 4.01 0.02 1.40 0.58 0.03 0.11 87.33 Incl. 83.73 89.53 5.80 1.73 0.07 2.34 1.14 0.02 0.23 153.05 112.22 124.22 12.00 10.92 0.01 1.32 0.87 0.03 0.23 119.07 128.70 130.21 1.51 1.00 0.01 3.92 0.91 0.02 0.24 204.44 137.75 273.86 136.11 57.62 0.02 1.26 0.94 0.02 0.12 139.94 Incl. 187.64 222.41 34.77 136.81 0.03 2.00 1.38 0.02 0.17 255.19 288.92 375.31 86.39 24.67 0.04 1.08 0.83 0.01 0.08 94.46 Incl. 307.15 313.23 6.08 69.37 0.41 1.88 3.68 0.03 0.32 272.27 Incl. 328.23 334.38 6.15 23.59 0.01 2.14 1.57 0.01 0.15 159.64 Incl. 360.02 372.26 12.24 99.40 0.02 1.60 1.06 0.03 0.10 187.52 415.85 490.70 74.85 7.46 0.03 2.51 1.02 0.01 0.06 129.90 Incl. 430.99 447.85 16.86 10.80 0.12 4.96 1.49 0.02 0.06 229.62 Incl. 457.31 465.07 7.76 13.86 0.01 4.20 2.35 0.01 0.34 277.75 DSB-67 0.00 8.80 8.80 9.14 0.05 0.00 0.13 0.00 0.38 81.25 39.30 72.63 33.33 18.18 0.03 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.19 52.14 80.22 84.76 4.54 44.96 0.06 0.00 0.09 0.00 0.12 63.71 99.82 143.38 43.56 47.01 0.03 0.10 0.41 0.07 0.08 70.03 158.46 208.33 49.87 19.97 0.13 0.87 0.70 0.03 0.08 78.49 212.91 215.94 3.03 2.01 0.10 0.90 0.52 0.02 0.04 53.08 223.53 226.53 3.00 1.25 0.07 1.86 0.32 0.02 0.03 78.69 240.04 476.17 236.13 8.17 0.05 1.40 0.48 0.01 0.06 79.08 Incl. 249.09 258.12 9.03 2.17 0.16 2.65 0.52 0.02 0.06 118.18 Incl. 434.06 453.51 19.45 28.10 0.07 4.25 1.67 0.01 0.17 245.05

Note: True width is approximately 80% of core length. Silver equivalent (Ag eq) grades are calculated using 3-year average metal prices of Ag = US$22.52/oz, Zn = US$1.33/lb , Pb = 0.95/lb and Sn = US$12.20/lb, and preliminary metallurgical recoveries of Ag = 88%, Zn = 87%, Pb= 80% and Sn = 50%. Au and Cu assay results are provided as they are of potential economic interest however these values are not included in the Ag eq calculation as metallurgical recovery has not yet been established for these elements. In selecting intervals, a cutoff grade of 30 g Ag eq/t has been used. Lower grade material may be included in intersections where geological continuity is warranted.





Figure 1: Location Map of Definition Drill Holes, Santa Barbara, Iska Iska. Holes in this release are highlighted in yellow circles.









Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Hole Coordinates for Holes Reported at Iska Iska as of January 11, 2024. SUMMARY DIAMOND DRILLING ISKA ISKA Hole No. Type Collar Easting Collar Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole Length (m) Santa Barbara Surface Definition Drill Holes Reported DSB-60 S 205356.5 7656220.6 4239.8 235° -50° 500.3 DSB-63 S 205575.4 7656049.8 4111.7 235° -65° 491.3 DSB-64 S 205145.0 7656048.0 4305.3 270° -85° 264.0 DSB-65 S 205222.7 7656170.0 4315.4 90° -85° 500.4 DSB-66 S 205318.0 7656172.0 4251.7 90° -85° 500.5 DSB-67 S 205256.7 7655998.9 4264.1 10° -85° 500.5 TOTAL 2757.0 S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 20, 2020, is 103,198,5m in 148 drill holes (34 underground holes and 114 surface holes).





Figure 2: West-East Section showing Updated Geological Interpretation of Sn Distribution





Figure 3: West-East Section showing Updated Geological Interpretation of Ag Distribution





Qualified Person ("QP")

The inaugural MRE for Iska Iska outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report (see Eloro press release dated October 17, 2023) has been prepared by Micon International Limited. Independent QPs for the Technical Report are Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Richard Gowans, P.Eng., Ing. Alan J. San Martin, MAusIMM (CP) and Abdul Aziz, Drame, P.Eng., all of whom are independent QP's as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Murahwi completed site visits in January 2020 and November 2022.

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, Eloro and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Pearson who has more than 48 years of worldwide mining exploration, development and production experience, including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program, working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. General Manager of Eloro's Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza S.R.L., and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, who has supervised all field work carried out at Iska Iska.

Eloro utilized both ALS and AHK for drill core analyses, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS were prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda's preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories were prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is followed the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 100% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu over 166m including 446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu and 0.056%Sn over 257.5m, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined an extensive target zone. On October 17, 2023, Eloro filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report outlining the initial inferred MRE for Iska Iska, prepared by Micon International Limited. The MRE was reported in two domains, the Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain which is primarily in the east and south of the Santa Barbara deposit and the Tin (Sn-Ag-Pb) Domain which is primarily in the west and north. The Polymetallic Domain is estimated to contain 560Mt at 13.8 g Ag/t, 0.73% Zn & 0.28% Pb at an NSR cutoff of US$9.20 for potential open pit and an NSR cutoff of US$34.40 for potential underground. The majority of the mineral resource is contained in the constraining pit which has a stripping ratio of 1:1.

The Polymetallic Domain contains a higher-grade mineral resource at a NSR cutoff of $US25/t of 132 million tonnes at 1.11% Zn, 0.50% Pb and 24.3 g Ag/t which has a net NSR value of US$34.40/t which is 3.75 the estimated operating cost of US$9.20/t. The Tin Domain which is adjacent the Polymetallic Domain and does not overlap, is estimated to contain a mineral resource of 110Mt at 0.12% Sn, 14.2 g Ag/t and 0.14% Pb but is very under drilled.

The Company has completed a 5,267.7m definition drill program to upgrade and expand the higher-grade mineral resource in the Polymetallic Domain and has commenced a preliminary economic evaluation (PEA) led by Lycopodium.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

