Monumental Energy Engages Senergy For Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF) announces that it has retained Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy Cad$5,000 and up to a maximum of Cad$30,000 towards direct expenses and costs for a 2-month period. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, the engagement of Senergy may be extended by mutual consent of the Company and Senergy.

To the Company's knowledge, Senergy does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Monumental or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than stock options to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company held by the sole director of Senergy. The agreement with Senergy is subject to Exchange approval.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile and a 50.01% interest in the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Michelle DeCecco"

Michelle DeCecco, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information:

Email: michelle@monumental.energy

Max Sali, VP Corporate Development and Director

Email: msali@monumental.energy

Website: www.monumental.energy

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements relating to the engagement of Senergy and Exchange approval of the agreement between the Company and Senergy. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, approvals and authorizations, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

