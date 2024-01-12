Neotech Metals Corp. Begins Data Compilation Program at Thor Property

Vancouver, January 12, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) is pleased to announce it is undertaking a detailed data compilation and review of its Thor property in preparation for fieldwork to begin at the end of the month.

The Thor property consists of 22 mining claims and is a mid-stage exploration property located in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 kilometers south of Las Vegas. The Thor prospect features historical mapping and prospecting work with anomalous rare-earth mineralization.

Neotech is pleased to strategically work with Anomalous Exploration Corp. to assist in the data compilation, review, and planning of fieldwork. The Company intends to begin a preliminary sampling and mapping program to confirm the historical mineralization identified on the Property. Work will include detailed mapping of rock outcrops, confirming historical mineralized zones, prospecting, and regional soil-based sampling to identify additional targets. Furthermore, airborne geophysical surveys will be conducted later to assist in the discovery and selection of drill targets.

Reagan Glazier, CEO stated, "We are excited to be advancing the prospective Thor project and pleased to be working in the excellent jurisdiction of Nevada. Our exploration team is working diligently to compile all relatable data to design an effective program to test and identify new targets."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Osmani has not visited the Thor Property nor verified the historical mineralization stated herein; instead, he relies on the historical mineralization and other technical information stated in the news release contained within the technical report by Hogge et al. (2010) on the Thor Property.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 40 rare earth mineral claims comprising the TREO Property, located in Northern British Columbia. Canada. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada and 22 mining claims comprising the‎ Thor REE Project, a mid-stage exploration property in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 kilometers south of Las Vegas‎.‎

Contact information

For More Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: ‎604-832-5609

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release include statements relating to its properties. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194028