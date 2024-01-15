Andrew Webb appointed as Chair designate of Ecora Resources PLC

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

15 January 2024

Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Andrew Webb, Chairman of Kenmare, has been appointed as Chair designate of Ecora Resources PLC, a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton / Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresouces.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O'Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles.