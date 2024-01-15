TDG Gold Defines Drill Targets within Potential Southern Extension at Mets

WHITE ROCK, January 15, 2024 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a further targeting update from ongoing analysis and interpretation of geophysical data from TDG's 100% owned Mets mining lease located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C.

Within this news release are the second set of images from TDG's 2023 high-resolution geophysical program conducted at Mets. The high-grade mineralization within the A-Zone appears to be coincident with a magnetic susceptibility low (Figure 1a) and a conductive feature (Figure 1b)(news release Jan 08, 2024). These geophysical features are interpreted to extend for at least ~680 metres ("m") to the south of the Mets A-Zone, following a distinctive topographic linear which remains open to the south.

Figure 1. 3D View of Mets A-Zone & Potential Southern Extension1 displaying a) magnetic susceptibility voxel model (left) and b) VLF-EM 24.8 kHz, Karous-Hjelt filtered voxel model (right).

Steven Kramar, TDG's VP Exploration, commented: "The seven historical diamond drillholes to the south of the Mets A-Zone appear to have been situated too far back from the geophysical anomalies picked up by our 2023 magnetics/VLF-EM survey. The fact that these historical holes still showed gold mineralization, including up to 8.1 g/t over 1.0 metre2,3, is encouraging. The opportunity at Mets therefore is to evaluate the potential extensions of the thicker, high-grade gold from the A-Zone by targeting the geophysical anomalies, stepping out sequentially to both the north and south."

In combination, the Mets A-Zone with its potential northern and southern extensions1, form anomalous geophysical features that appear to extend for ~1,480 m (Figure 2), of which only the A-Zone has been intensively drilled historically (and only to shallow depths); with confirmation drilling successfully completed by TDG in 2023 (news releases Sept 07, 2023, Sept 11, 2023, Nov 28, 2023 and Dec 04, 2023).



Figure 2. 3D View of Mets Mining Lease & Potential Extensions1 displaying a) magnetic susceptibility voxel model (left) and b) VLF-EM 24.8 kHz, Karous-Hjelt filtered voxel model (right)



POTENTIAL SOUTHERN EXTENSION1

The potential southern extension1 appears geophysically to be on strike and continuous south of the A-Zone, displaying a Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic ("VLF-EM") response utilizing the 24.8 kHz frequency with Karous-Hjelt ("KH") filter (Figure 3) and associated magnetic susceptibility low (Figure 4).

The VLF-EM model presents a steep dipping conductive zone with increasing charge density developing at depth coincident with a developing magnetic susceptibility 'deep low'. These coincident features have similar characteristics to the A-Zone where higher-grade gold ("Au") mineralization was intercepted.

Historical drilling on the edges of these features intersected broad, low-grade Au mineralization in all seven drillholes2,3. The historical drilling was likely set back too far west, and the drill strings were terminated too short to test the anomalies. The intersection of appreciable Au mineralization still suggests these holes are likely in the vicinity of a mineralized system with the potential for higher grades.

Figure 3. Cross Section (see Figure 1) showing VLF-EM 24.8 kHz, KH filtered voxel model and historical Au Assay Results2,3.

Figure 4. Cross Section (see Figure 1) showing magnetic susceptibility voxel model and historical downhole lithology2.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): TDG is a mineral exploration focused company and the Company's Projects are in the mineral exploration stage only. The degree of risk increases substantially where an issuer's properties are in the mineral exploration stage as opposed to the development or operational stage. Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

2Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by TDG's qualified person (QP). TDG's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, TDG cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. TDG encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

3Historical Drillcore Sampling & Assay Methodology: Historical drillcore was geologically logged with lithologies identified and notable geological features recorded. Historical drillcore was split in half (and in rare cases sawn in half) along sample intervals (lithology and mineralization dependant) generally less than 3 m. Chemical analysis was performed dominantly for precious metal analysis (Au and Ag), and infrequently for base metals (Pb, Zn, Cu), and rarely for major elements and trace elements. Historically, different commercial laboratories were utilized in addition to an assay lab at Baker Mine Site. These lab facilities may or may not have had accreditation and in all cases accreditation (if applicable) pre-dated current ISO standards. Over that period, a variety of digestion and assay methods were used, including atomic absorption, fire assay atomic absorption, aqua regia atomic absorption and aqua regia ICP with varying detection limits. Reference materials (if any) were inserted at the analytical level and thus were unblind to the facility processing the samples.

4Unassayed Historical Drill Core: Historical drill core intersections, lengths or intervals referenced for re-assay or geological analysis may not be available or suitable for sampling. Historical drill cores were inherited with the project and TDG provides no guarantees or warranties that these drill cores are part of the historical inventory, are available and/or have not degraded to a state that would render them wholly unusable for the purposes of scientific investigation. TDG provides no warranties/guarantees that these historical un-assayed drill cores host precious or base metal mineralization.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (see TDG news release May 01, 2023) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta (Greater Shasta-Newberry; see TDG news release January 25, 2023). In late 2023, TDG published the first modern drill results from the Mets mining lease (see TDG news releases September 07, 2023, September 11, 2023, November 28, 2023 and December 04, 2023). In 2024, TDG published the first 3D geophysical images from its 2023 high resolution geophysical survey at Mets (see TDG news release January 08, 2024).



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "appear"," interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a high-grade gold or other style of mineral deposit of potential economic value within the Mets mining lease; that geophysical survey results and interpretations thereof are defining potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

