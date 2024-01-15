Banyan Intersects 0.95 g/t Gold Over 35.7 Metres, Aurex Hill Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada
VANCOUVER, January 15, 2024 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from the remaining drillholes of the 2023 drill program which consisted of 24,700 metres ("m") of diamond drilling from 107 holes on the Company's AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon Territory.
Assay highlights from these results include:
- AX-23-449: 41.3 m of 0.51 g/t gold from 118.6 m
- AX-23-454: 25.6 m of 0.82 g/t gold from 21.6 m
- AX-23-465: 54.3 m of 0.56 g/t gold from 33.5 m
- AX-23-478: 70.4 m of 0.41 g/t gold from 124.1 m
- AX-23-481: 37.3 m of 0.71 g/t gold from 168.0 m
- AX-23-495: 57.3 m of 0.49 g/t gold from 81.5 m
- AX-23-500: 95.7 m of 0.29 g/t gold from 145.8 m
- AX-23-501: 114.0 m of 0.34 g/t gold from 117.7 m
- AX-23-506: 152.1 m of 0.31 g/t gold from 47.1 m
- AX-23-507: 35.7 m of 0.95 g/t gold from 24.4 m
- AX-23-508: 127.1 m of 0.37 g/t gold from 49.1 m
- AX-23-511: 98.0 m of 0.29 g/t gold from 90.1 m
- AX-23-517: 106.3 m of 0.35 g/t gold from 43.1 m
Drill results continue to be consistent with previous exploration at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits (see Table 1 and Figure 1) and the deposits remain open to gold mineralization expansion in all directions and to depth. The program was also designed to begin to test potential mineralization bounds to identify locations for infrastructure as the Project is advancing.
"With three drill seasons since our initial Resource in 2020, Banyan has taken the resource at AurMac to 6.2 million ("M") ounces ("oz") demonstrating the strength and size of the mineralized gold system," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "This year's drilling post the 2023 Resource update, continues to expand the mineralized footprint and importantly has confirmed that Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits are connected and will be combined in subsequent Resources as the Powerline Deposit"
The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package which consists predominately of schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization is primarily associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins which crosscut all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.
Highlighted results from drillholes that targeted newly defined gold mineralization are presented in Table 1, collar locations of all drillholes in Table 2, and Figure 1 details drillhole locations.
The images below illustrate selected instances of visible gold identified from assays summarized in this release.
Photographs of selected visible gold occurrences
Figure 1: AurMac Drillhole Locations
Table 1: Highlighted Powerline and Aurex Hill Diamond Drill Analytical Results
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m*)
|
Gold (g/t)
|AX-23-423
|
29.9
|
30.7
|
0.8
|
6.04
|And
|
62.4
|
63.5
|
1.1
|
0.98
|AX-23-434
|
19.5
|
21.0
|
1.5
|
3.37
|AX-23-437
|
20.0
|
33.0
|
13.0
|
0.19
|And
|
68.3
|
87.0
|
18.7
|
0.36
|And
|
135.5
|
159.0
|
23.5
|
0.45
|AX-23-439
|
13.9
|
20.8
|
6.9
|
0.26
|And
|
39.3
|
52.9
|
13.6
|
0.50
|AX-23-447
|
36.7
|
67.6
|
30.9
|
0.58
|AX-23-449
|
13.4
|
27.0
|
13.6
|
0.35
|And
|
36.8
|
55.5
|
18.7
|
0.66
|And
|
60.1
|
70.4
|
10.3
|
0.45
|And
|
81.5
|
94.8
|
13.3
|
0.42
|And
|
104.1
|
106.8
|
2.7
|
1.12
|And
|
118.6
|
159.9
|
41.3
|
0.51
|And
|
247.0
|
253.4
|
6.4
|
0.35
|AX-23-454
|
21.6
|
47.2
|
25.6
|
0.82
|And
|
114.3
|
116.7
|
2.4
|
2.18
|And
|
146.9
|
157.2
|
10.3
|
0.33
|And
|
212.5
|
213.6
|
1.1
|
2.01
|And
|
240.7
|
243.3
|
2.6
|
0.64
|AX-23-456
|
92.8
|
105.0
|
12.2
|
0.30
|And
|
188.9
|
251.5
|
62.6
|
0.27
|And
|
265.2
|
283.5
|
18.3
|
0.20
|And
|
334.1
|
353.6
|
19.4
|
0.21
|And
|
384.8
|
389.1
|
4.3
|
0.59
|And
|
407.3
|
427.2
|
19.9
|
0.63
|And
|
434.3
|
445.2
|
10.9
|
0.29
|And
|
466.6
|
486.8
|
20.2
|
0.6
|And
|
515.9
|
536.2
|
20.3
|
0.21
|And
|
564.5
|
575.4
|
10.9
|
0.73
|AX-23-465
|
33.5
|
87.8
|
54.3
|
0.56
|And
|
144.8
|
146.7
|
1.9
|
0.87
|And
|
200.1
|
209.0
|
8.9
|
0.3
|AX-23-468
|
179.2
|
196.6
|
17.4
|
0.93
|And
|
208.0
|
211.8
|
3.8
|
0.59
|AX-23-470
|
56.4
|
78.7
|
22.3
|
0.85
|And
|
170.5
|
179.6
|
9.1
|
0.57
|AX-23-471
|
15.6
|
42.5
|
26.9
|
0.32
|And
|
115.8
|
123.0
|
7.2
|
0.34
|AX-23-473
|
50.3
|
59.0
|
8.7
|
1.04
|And
|
102.8
|
116.3
|
13.5
|
0.26
|And
|
134.4
|
138.5
|
4.1
|
0.79
|And
|
173.5
|
178.0
|
4.5
|
0.60
|And
|
213.0
|
217.0
|
4.0
|
0.48
|AX-23-478
|
83.8
|
102.1
|
18.3
|
0.46
|And
|
124.1
|
194.5
|
70.4
|
0.41
|AX-23-479
|
65.0
|
86.2
|
21.2
|
0.39
|And
|
136.4
|
205.5
|
69.1
|
0.21
|And
|
230.5
|
271.0
|
40.5
|
0.25
|AX-23-480
|
35.5
|
40.1
|
4.6
|
0.43
|And
|
88.4
|
115.5
|
27.1
|
0.24
|And
|
129.0
|
133.6
|
4.6
|
0.23
|And
|
145.5
|
180.4
|
34.9
|
0.35
|AX-23-481
|
15.5
|
40.0
|
24.5
|
0.21
|And
|
85.5
|
98.5
|
13.0
|
0.36
|And
|
168.0
|
205.3
|
37.3
|
0.71
|AX-23-482
|
121.1
|
139.5
|
18.4
|
0.55
|And
|
150.0
|
172.7
|
22.7
|
0.92
|AX-23-484
|
81.4
|
131.2
|
49.8
|
0.31
|And
|
144.9
|
175.3
|
30.4
|
0.52
|And
|
193.5
|
221.3
|
27.8
|
0.32
|AX-23-485
|
60.4
|
77.3
|
16.9
|
0.31
|And
|
93.8
|
115.9
|
22.1
|
0.23
|And
|
135.7
|
153.3
|
17.6
|
0.27
|And
|
180.3
|
191.0
|
10.7
|
0.36
|And
|
255.8
|
273.6
|
17.8
|
0.48
|AX-23-486
|
56.3
|
78.1
|
21.8
|
0.42
|And
|
103.9
|
199.0
|
95.1
|
0.24
|AX-23-487
|
115.3
|
147.8
|
32.5
|
0.35
|AX-23-489
|
55.9
|
86.1
|
30.2
|
0.25
|And
|
95.4
|
114.6
|
19.1
|
0.38
|And
|
127.4
|
148.4
|
21.0
|
0.29
|And
|
171.6
|
187.2
|
15.6
|
0.59
|AX-23-490
|
10.7
|
38.6
|
27.9
|
0.36
|And
|
119.2
|
147.5
|
28.3
|
0.64
|AX-23-491
|
27.1
|
32.1
|
5.0
|
0.25
|And
|
120.3
|
140.2
|
19.9
|
0.32
|And
|
184.0
|
192.9
|
8.9
|
0.42
|And
|
245.4
|
279.8
|
34.4
|
0.34
|AX-23-492
|
62.6
|
67.2
|
4.6
|
0.68
|And
|
99.1
|
124.3
|
25.2
|
0.21
|And
|
137.4
|
165.2
|
27.8
|
0.31
|And
|
188.5
|
208.2
|
19.7
|
0.30
|AX-23-493
|
17.4
|
72.9
|
55.5
|
0.21
|And
|
102.1
|
156.9
|
54.8
|
0.25
|And
|
187.5
|
248.5
|
61.0
|
0.25
|AX-23-494
|
34.0
|
63.5
|
29.5
|
0.41
|And
|
85.0
|
104.8
|
19.8
|
0.20
|AX-23-495
|
22.0
|
38.3
|
16.3
|
0.21
|And
|
81.5
|
138.8
|
57.3
|
0.49
|AX-23-500
|
6.7
|
13.7
|
7.0
|
0.29
|And
|
28.2
|
39.0
|
10.8
|
0.21
|And
|
120.4
|
131.1
|
10.7
|
0.37
|And
|
145.8
|
241.5
|
95.7
|
0.29
|And
|
303.3
|
316.8
|
13.5
|
0.26
|AX-23-501
|
12.2
|
25.1
|
12.9
|
0.21
|And
|
62.3
|
71.6
|
9.3
|
0.25
|And
|
117.7
|
231.7
|
114.0
|
0.34
|And
|
245.4
|
255.6
|
10.2
|
0.23
|AX-23-503
|
88.5
|
119.5
|
31.0
|
0.3
|And
|
135.1
|
158.2
|
23.1
|
0.29
|And
|
168.3
|
197.5
|
29.2
|
0.37
|AX-23-506
|
47.1
|
199.2
|
152.1
|
0.31
|AX-23-507
|
24.4
|
60.1
|
35.7
|
0.95
|And
|
74.6
|
102.6
|
28.0
|
0.22
|AX-23-508
|
49.1
|
176.2
|
127.1
|
0.37
|AX-23-509
|
16.5
|
35.0
|
18.5
|
0.27
|And
|
62.0
|
73.5
|
11.5
|
0.26
|And
|
95.4
|
117.8
|
22.4
|
0.20
|And
|
132.6
|
147.8
|
15.2
|
0.53
|And
|
161.7
|
193.4
|
31.7
|
0.28
|AX-23-510
|
37.6
|
44.2
|
6.6
|
0.23
|And
|
66.6
|
73.8
|
7.2
|
0.41
|And
|
101.0
|
114.5
|
13.5
|
0.66
|And
|
129.4
|
165.2
|
35.8
|
0.23
|And
|
189.6
|
194.1
|
4.5
|
0.94
|AX-23-511
|
90.1
|
188.1
|
98.0
|
0.29
|AX-23-513
|
20.6
|
29.0
|
8.4
|
0.41
|And
|
116.9
|
178.0
|
61.1
|
0.29
|AX-23-517
|
43.1
|
149.4
|
106.3
|
0.35
|And
|
184.9
|
192.9
|
8.0
|
0.25
|AX-23-518
|
40.0
|
50.5
|
10.5
|
0.26
|And
|
63.2
|
114.2
|
51.0
|
0.31
|And
|
135.1
|
158.2
|
23.1
|
0.29
|And
|
168.3
|
197.5
|
29.2
|
0.37
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Table 2: Drill Collar Locations for Final Batch of 2023 Results
|
Collar ID
|
East NAD83_Z8
|
North NAD83_Z8
|
Elev. (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip (°)
|
Depth (m)
|
AX-23-418
|
471402
|
7082403
|
975
|
360
|
-60
|
200.6
|
AX-23-419
|
471401
|
7082603
|
978
|
356
|
-60
|
199.6
|
AX-23-423
|
471403
|
7082809
|
978
|
001
|
-59
|
236.9
|
AX-23-425
|
471400
|
7083002
|
975
|
002
|
-59
|
199.0
|
AX-23-428
|
471605
|
7082803
|
977
|
359
|
-59
|
205.7
|
AX-23-430
|
471804
|
7082804
|
974
|
357
|
-61
|
144.8
|
AX-23-433
|
471804
|
7082704
|
973
|
005
|
-60
|
111.3
|
AX-23-434
|
471794
|
7082403
|
971
|
004
|
-60
|
94.5
|
AX-23-437
|
471405
|
7082307
|
973
|
359
|
-63
|
161.5
|
AX-23-439
|
471392
|
7082003
|
968
|
360
|
-60
|
223.1
|
AX-23-443
|
471393
|
7081902
|
967
|
358
|
-60
|
178.3
|
AX-23-444
|
467197
|
7083299
|
785
|
356
|
-56
|
189.0
|
AX-23-446
|
467101
|
7083209
|
783
|
357
|
-60
|
147.8
|
AX-23-447
|
471297
|
7081996
|
971
|
359
|
-59
|
197.2
|
AX-23-449
|
469554
|
7082009
|
983
|
359
|
-58
|
283.5
|
AX-23-452
|
469680
|
7082697
|
986
|
357
|
-61
|
234.7
|
AX-23-454
|
466664
|
7083234
|
770
|
359
|
-69
|
266.7
|
AX-23-456
|
466550
|
7083252
|
750
|
003
|
-71
|
859.5
|
AX-23-465
|
466395
|
7083199
|
739
|
358
|
-59
|
218.2
|
AX-23-468
|
466415
|
7083292
|
727
|
003
|
-60
|
221.0
|
AX-23-470
|
466299
|
7083297
|
723
|
355
|
-62
|
213.4
|
AX-23-471
|
469548
|
7082702
|
983
|
359
|
-61
|
178.3
|
AX-23-472
|
469797
|
7082800
|
985
|
355
|
-60
|
251.5
|
AX-23-473
|
469552
|
7082600
|
988
|
002
|
-63
|
217.9
|
AX-23-474
|
469804
|
7082703
|
991
|
360
|
-59
|
192.0
|
AX-23-475
|
469556
|
7082503
|
993
|
001
|
-62
|
289.0
|
AX-23-476
|
469799
|
7082601
|
995
|
359
|
-57
|
185.9
|
AX-23-477
|
469801
|
7082501
|
1003
|
356
|
-61
|
263.7
|
AX-23-478
|
469551
|
7082396
|
999
|
001
|
-61
|
219.8
|
AX-23-479
|
469798
|
7082400
|
1007
|
005
|
-61
|
332.2
|
AX-23-480
|
469548
|
7082301
|
1005
|
354
|
-58
|
207.3
|
AX-23-481
|
469446
|
7082305
|
997
|
360
|
-59
|
219.5
|
AX-23-482
|
469798
|
7082301
|
1010
|
356
|
-58
|
189.0
|
AX-23-483
|
469456
|
7082403
|
997
|
005
|
-59
|
219.5
|
AX-23-484
|
469805
|
7082208
|
1003
|
357
|
-62
|
268.2
|
AX-23-485
|
469451
|
7082503
|
992
|
003
|
-62
|
283.5
|
AX-23-486
|
469803
|
7082103
|
994
|
350
|
-61
|
260.6
|
AX-23-487
|
469456
|
7082600
|
988
|
358
|
-62
|
224.6
|
AX-23-488
|
469350
|
7082506
|
991
|
350
|
-63
|
228.0
|
AX-23-489
|
469799
|
7082005
|
987
|
356
|
-60
|
217.9
|
AX-23-490
|
469346
|
7082402
|
998
|
355
|
-58
|
185.9
|
AX-23-491
|
469896
|
7082300
|
1010
|
353
|
-60
|
283.2
|
AX-23-492
|
469898
|
7082408
|
1015
|
355
|
-61
|
242.3
|
AX-23-493
|
469895
|
7082202
|
1004
|
360
|
-61
|
283.5
|
AX-23-494
|
469899
|
7082493
|
1011
|
359
|
-63
|
216.4
|
AX-23-495
|
469900
|
7082602
|
1002
|
004
|
-57
|
224.0
|
AX-23-496
|
470895
|
7082500
|
1002
|
355
|
-62
|
149.4
|
AX-23-497
|
469906
|
7082696
|
996
|
006
|
-59
|
221.0
|
AX-23-498
|
470899
|
7082603
|
1003
|
007
|
-64
|
190.5
|
AX-23-499
|
470010
|
7082697
|
1000
|
006
|
-61
|
225.6
|
AX-23-500
|
468498
|
7082199
|
920
|
001
|
-61
|
333.8
|
AX-23-501
|
468298
|
7082198
|
888
|
355
|
-58
|
261.2
|
AX-23-502
|
470899
|
7082700
|
999
|
006
|
-61
|
230.1
|
AX-23-503
|
469898
|
7082101
|
997
|
002
|
-59
|
296.9
|
AX-23-504
|
471001
|
7082698
|
996
|
027
|
-62
|
105.2
|
AX-23-505
|
471103
|
7082596
|
998
|
011
|
-61
|
123.4
|
AX-23-506
|
469899
|
7081999
|
988
|
002
|
-58
|
234.7
|
AX-23-507
|
471099
|
7082701
|
993
|
004
|
-63
|
138.7
|
AX-23-508
|
469900
|
7081901
|
979
|
360
|
-58
|
225.6
|
AX-23-509
|
469804
|
7081910
|
980
|
349
|
-58
|
204.2
|
AX-23-510
|
469996
|
7081899
|
980
|
356
|
-62
|
200.0
|
AX-23-511
|
470000
|
7082000
|
990
|
002
|
-60
|
240.8
|
AX-23-512
|
470001
|
7082103
|
999
|
360
|
-60
|
233.2
|
AX-23-513
|
470096
|
7082003
|
991
|
357
|
-59
|
201.8
|
AX-23-514
|
470653
|
7081542
|
954
|
357
|
-74
|
207.3
|
AX-23-515
|
471110
|
7081412
|
954
|
360
|
-79
|
187.8
|
AX-23-516
|
470401
|
7082501
|
1015
|
360
|
-57
|
198.1
|
AX-23-517
|
469653
|
7081804
|
964
|
351
|
-60
|
220.4
|
AX-23-518
|
469550
|
7081804
|
965
|
356
|
-62
|
192.0
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples were sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to either the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples were prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis or MSALABS, on-site preparatory laboratory where samples were prepared and then shipped to MSALABS in Langley, BC for final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2023 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.
Eighteen (18) drill hole core splits reported in this news release (AX-23-437, -449, -454, -456, -465, -468, -471, -473, -478 to -480, -482, -486, -500, -501, -506, -508, -518) were analysed by MSALABS of Langley, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 39-element IMS-116 analytical package with FAS-121 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. The remainder of the forty-four (44) drill hole core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated Mineral Resources Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 6.2 million ounces has an effective date of May 18, 2023.
The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 30 km from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Project benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan owns 51% and 75% with the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.
The Updated MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on May 18, 2023 and consisted of 6,181,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained MRE (contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
|
Deposit
|
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
|
Tonnage
|
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
|
Contained Gold (koz)
|
Airstrip
|
0.25
|
41.2
|
0.68
|
897
|
Powerline
|
0.25
|
197.4
|
0.61
|
3,840
|
Aurex Hill
|
0.30
|
74.3
|
0.60
|
1,444
|
Total Combined
|
0.25 to 0.3
|
312.9
|
0.61
|
6,181
Notes:
- The effective date for the Mineral Resource Estimate is May 18, 2023. The updated MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the MRE (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective July 7, 2023.
- Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
- The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
- Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, UD$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope.[1]
- The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.
Qualified Persons
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold Corp.
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
