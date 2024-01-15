Omineca Announces Restart of Mining Operations at Wingdam Underground Placer Gold Project

SASKATOON, Jan. 15, 2024 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to report the restart of underground mining operations at Wingdam. All the necessary equipment, consumables, ground support materials and staffing are onsite with mining activities underway as the Company's mining partner advances through bedrock towards channel crosscut #3.

Omineca further reports that it's former option partner, Hamilton Gold Royalties ("HGR") has completed its internal reorganization, resulting in its largest investor, D&L Mining ("D&L"), assuming HGR's position in the Option/Joint Venture arrangement for the development of Omineca's underground placer project subject to the same terms and conditions as with HGR. While the reorganization was being completed, D&L assumed control and has been maintaining the underground workings, keeping the project fully dewatered. During this time D&L also completed a comprehensive underground survey and geotechnical drilling to further confirm the course of the gold bearing paleochannel.

Omineca is very pleased to be working with the D&L mining team and its controlling shareholder Mr. David Dutcyvich. Staffed with a compliment of high-quality management, supervisory and mining professionals, Omineca has the utmost faith in D&L and the current path of project advancement.

D&L Mining was founded and backed by Mr. Dutcyvich, a renowned Western Canadian industrialist and the largest financial backer of the Omineca Option/Joint venture arrangement. A Vancouver Island businessman, Mr. Dutcyvich founded Lemare Lake Logging based out of Port MacNeil in 1984 and developed it into the largest contract logging company on Vancouver Island and third largest in British Columbia. Mr. Dutcyvich also founded the 3L Cattle Company, which, until it's recent sale, was one of the largest independent agricultural concerns in Saskatchewan with over 35,000 acres of mixed-use farmland under management.

Omineca and D&L look forward to providing further updates as the project continues to advance.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

