Beauce Gold Fields AGM And Presentation on Discoveries, Gold Outlook and the Impact of Rising Interest Rates

Montreal, January 15, 2024 - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: "BGF") (Champs D'Or en Beauce), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is delighted to extend an invitation to its shareholders for the upcoming annual general assembly. At the conclusion of the meeting, Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO, will present the Company's significant findings to date and provide insights into the macroeconomic perspective on gold, market trends, and the potential consequences of a substantial increase in interest rates.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, has expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to engage with shareholders face-to-face. He intends to discuss the promising results from recent drilling efforts, which have revealed a structure that may be a key contributor to the historical gold placers found in Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Additionally, Mr. Levasseur will offer a summary of the perspectives shared by some macroeconomic strategists regarding the imminent cyclical bull market in gold and commodities, as well as the prospective impact of rising interest rates on the economy. He remarks, "These are indeed exciting times for BGF."

Beauce Gold Fields 2024 AGM

Thursday, 10:00 AM, January 19

Hotel Universel Montreal

Terrasse Hall

5000 Sherbrooke St. East,

Montreal, Quebec





Image: AGM 2024



Granting of Stock Options

On january15th, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted the following incentive stock options under the corporation's 2023 Stock Option Plan to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the corporation entitling the options holders to acquire an aggregate of 4,800,000 common shares of the company. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and will expire on January 15th, 2029. Each share issued pursuant to those grants will have a mandatory four (4) months and one (1) day holding period from the date of the grant of the options.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, , Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

www.beaucegold.com

