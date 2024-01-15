Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for Third Quarter, Fiscal 2024

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2024 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 of fiscal year 2024 ("Q3 Fiscal 2024"). The Company expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2024 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 after market close.

Q3 Fiscal 2024 Operational Results

Gold production of 1,342 ounces, an increase of 22% over Q3 Fiscal 2023;





Silver equivalent (only silver and gold) 1 production of approximately 1.8 million ounces;





production of approximately 1.8 million ounces; Zinc production of approximately 7.4 million pounds, an increase of 6% over Q3 Fiscal 2023; and





Lead production of approximately 16.8 million pounds, a decrease of 16% over Q3 Fiscal 2023.





Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023



Ying Mining District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining District GC Consolidated

















Production Data















Ore Mined (tonnes) 245,606 99,667 345,273

206,854 89,196 296,050

Ore Milled (tonnes)















Gold ore 12,726 - 12,726

- - -

Silver ore 201,475 98,299 299,774

213,830 89,612 303,442



214,201 98,299 312,500

213,830 89,612 303,442



















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 235 68



262 75



Lead (%) 3.5 1.1



4.0 1.4



Zinc (%) 0.7 2.7



0.7 2.8





















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 94.9 80.3



95.7 83.0



Lead (%) 94.8 90.9



95.4 90.3



Zinc (%) 71.4 90.1



66.4 90.1



















Metal production















Gold (ounces) 1,342 - 1,342

1,100 - 1,100

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,511 173 1,684

1,674 179 1,853

Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces) 1,622 173 1,795

1,770 179 1,949

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 14,552 2,211 16,763

17,647 2,412 20,059

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,153 5,251 7,404

2,082 4,892 6,974

















Metals sold















Gold (ounces) 1,342 - 1,342

1,100 - 1,100

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,536 167 1,703

1,675 185 1,860

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 14,194 2,054 16,248

16,969 2,304 19,273

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,215 5,105 7,320

2,143 4,976 7,119

At the Ying Mining District, 245,606 tonnes of ore were mined, up 19% over Q3 Fiscal 2023, and 214,201 tonnes of ore were milled, a slight increase over Q3 Fiscal 2023. Approximately 1.5 million ounces of silver, 1,342 ounces of gold (or 1.6 million ounces of silver equivalent), 14.6 million pounds of lead, and 2.2 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 22% and 3%, respectively in gold and zinc, and decreases of 10%, 8% and 18%, respectively, in silver, silver equivalent and lead over Q3 Fiscal 2023.

The decrease in silver and lead production was mainly due to i) lower head grades achieved due to mining sequences; ii) 60,095 tonnes of ores were stockpiled and will be processed in the fourth quarter during the Chinese New Year; and iii) 12,700 tonnes of gold ores were mined and processed with grades of 1.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, 74 g/t silver, 1.0% lead, and 0.1% zinc to produce gravity gold concentrates, silver-gold-lead (copper) concentrate, and zinc concentrate in Q3 Fiscal 2024. The gold recovery rate for gold ores processed was 91.2%.

At the GC Mine, 99,667 tonnes of ore were mined, up 12% over Q3 Fiscal 2023, and 98,299 tonnes of ore were milled, up 10% over Q3 Fiscal 2023. Approximately 173 thousand ounces of silver, 2.2 million pounds of lead, and 5.3 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 3% and 8%, respectively, in silver and lead, and an increase of 7% in zinc, over Q3 Fiscal 2023. The decrease in silver and lead production was mainly due to lower head grades achieved due to mining sequences.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Consolidated Operational Results





Nine months ended December 31, 2023

Nine months ended December 31, 2022



Ying Mining District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining District GC Consolidated

















Production Data















Ore Mined (tonnes) 679,990 241,968 921,958

636,819 250,316 887,135

Ore Milled (tonnes)















Gold ore 36,419 - 36,419

- - -

Silver ore 599,459 232,824 832,283

642,147 251,114 893,261



635,878 232,824 868,702

642,147 251,114 893,261



















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 241 72



262 73



Lead (%) 3.5 1.2



3.9 1.3



Zinc (%) 0.7 2.7



0.7 2.8





















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 95.0 81.8



95.7 82.5



Lead (%) 95.1 90.7



95.0 89.6



Zinc (%) 70.7 90.2



62.3 90.1



















Metal production















Gold (ounces) 5,352 - 5,352

3,400 - 3,400

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 4,614 440 5,054

5,027 484 5,511

Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces) 5,080 440 5,520

5,318 484 5,802

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 44,952 5,692 50,644

50,566 6,564 57,130

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,463 12,363 18,826

5,986 13,900 19,886

















Metals sold















Gold (ounces) 5,352 - 5,352

3,400 - 3,400

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 4,665 431 5,096

5,083 481 5,564

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 43,471 5,282 48,753

49,316 6,350 55,666

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,510 12,308 18,818

6,060 13,927 19,987

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

_______________________

1 Silver equivalent is calculated by converting the gold metal quantity to its silver equivalent using the ratio between the net realized selling prices of gold and silver achieved, and then adding the converted amount expressed in silver ounces to the ounces of silver.

