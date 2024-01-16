Norseman Silver Inc. Appoints Merlin Marr-Johnson as COO and announces the Grant of Options

Vancouver - - January 15, 2024 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has appointed Merlin Marr-Johnson as Chief Operating Officer of the company, with immediate effect.

The Board has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire a total of 1,350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 15, 2029.

