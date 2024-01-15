Velox Issues New Options

TORONTO, January 15, 2024 - Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV:VLX) ("Velox" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan granted options over 6 million new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 2.4 percent of the existing issued share capital of the Company, to certain Directors and employees to subscribe for new Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.05 with a life to expiry of 5 years from 12 January 2024 with an immediate vesting period (the "New Options").

The New Options are outlined in the table below:

Designation New Options granted Exercise price of New Options Expiry date of New Options Simon Coyle CEO & President 4,000,000 $0.05 12 January 2029 Mark Connelly Director 2,000,000 $0.05 12 January 2029

About Velox Energy Materials

Velox Energy Materials is a publicly traded energy materials company developing and progressing high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's priority focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V 2 O 5 and 234.6 ppm MoO 3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V 2 O 5 and 241.9 ppm MoO 3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Company is targeting shallow, high-grade mineralisation that can be developed using low-cost mining and processing options.

The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Kotai is focused on the commercialisation of technology that can produce high-pressure hydrogen following transport as an inert powder.

In October 2023, the Company applied for a package of tenements that are prospective for lithium in eastern Quebec.

