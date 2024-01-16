SSR Mining Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Production and Achieves 2023 Consolidated Production Guidance

FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 211,100 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES, THIRD HIGHEST QUARTERLY PRODUCTION TOTAL IN COMPANY HISTORY

FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 706,900 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES MEETS GUIDANCE EXPECTATIONS

RECORD FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION IN 2023 FROM MARIGOLD AND PUNA

LONG-TERM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO BE ANNOUNCED FEBRUARY 13, 2024

FULL-YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED FEBRUARY 21, 2024

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to report fourth quarter 2023 consolidated production of approximately 211,100 gold equivalent ounces, delivering full-year 2023 consolidated production of approximately 706,900 gold equivalent ounces and meeting the Company's 2023 production guidance. With these results SSR Mining continues to extend its operational track record, delivering on production guidance targets in 11 of the last 12 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115069067/en/

Gold Equivalent Production by Quarter in 2023

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Preliminary Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Çöpler (1) Gold produced (oz) 57,126 65,603 220,999 191,366 Gold sold (oz) 59,694 59,949 225,599 192,811 Marigold Gold produced (oz) 82,794 62,875 278,488 194,668 Gold sold (oz) 81,173 62,936 275,962 195,617 Seabee Gold produced (oz) 38,758 24,709 90,777 136,125 Gold sold (oz) 32,050 23,500 83,610 133,500 Puna Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,759 2,389 9,688 8,397 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,830 2,098 9,920 7,864 Consolidated (2) GEOs produced (oz) 211,118 182,655 706,896 623,819 GEOs sold (oz) 206,194 172,308 704,594 617,135 (1) Figures are reported on a 100% basis. Çöpler is 80% owned by SSR Mining. (2) Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) are calculated by multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations.

In addition, SSR Mining announces February 13, 2024 as the release date for its 2024 and long-term production guidance, accompanied by updated life of mine plans and Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Company's key operating properties. Following this announcement, SSR Mining's senior leadership team will host a conference call to provide an overview of current operations as well as the Company's outlook and long-term growth strategy. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call and accompanying webcast.

News release containing long-term production guidance and updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, before markets open.





Conference call and webcast: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 am EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events





Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340 Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0631

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0631

The Company also announces the date for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call and accompanying webcast.

News release containing fourth quarter 2023 and full-year consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after markets close.





Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 5:00 pm EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events





Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340 Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0570

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0570

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115069067/en/

Contact

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Alex Hunchak, Vice President, Investor Relations



SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046



To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.