StrikePoint Gold Announces Cuprite Gold Project 2024 Exploration Program

Drill Permits in Hand for 5,000 meters of Drilling

Vancouver, January 16, 2024 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") announces that it has received its permit for drilling on the 44 square kilometer Cuprite Gold Project ("Cuprite Gold") strategically located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada between Centerra's Gemfield Deposit and Anglogold's "Expanded Silicon" project.





Figure 1. Nevada Locator Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/194296_aa21eaf4e44ea9fd_002full.jpg

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint Gold said, "After acquiring the Cuprite Gold Project in early 2023, we've added significant value to the project. We have more than doubled the footprint of the property itself and completed comprehensive geophysical and geological mapping programs on the property. We are excited by the results we've received and are looking forward to our inaugural drill program on the Cuprite Gold Project."

Drilling:

The Company recently received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for drilling at up to 10 sites on the Cuprite Gold Project.





Figure 2. Cuprite Drill Collar Locations, Geology and Geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/194296_aa21eaf4e44ea9fd_003full.jpg

The program is planned approximately 5,000 meters, and will be targeting ring structures of the Stonewall Caldera in the heart of a 2.6 square kilometer mercury in soil anomaly defined by the Company's previous work as announced on September 26, 2023. The drilling will be completed by Envirotech Drilling ("Envirotech") of Winnemucca, Nevada, a rig will be available in late February, 2024.

Geophysics:

The Company has mobilized Zonge Geophysics of Tuscon, Arizona to the Cuprite Gold Project for completion of an additional 5-kilometers of induced polarization ("IP") surveying. Previous IP surveys have identified a 6-kilometer-long North-South structural corridor at the heart of a 2.6 square kilometer mercury in soil anomaly. Detailed mapping by the Company identified East-West faulting extending towards the North-South structural corridor. The second phase of IP is designed to study the intersection of the two sets of structures as a potential high priority drill target, allowing for further refinement of the planned drilling.

Upcoming Investor Outreach Events:

On January 19th and 20th, 2024, the Company will be attending the Metals Investor Forum held at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia. Michael G. Allen, President and CEO will be presenting at 5:20 pm, on Friday, January 19th, 2024.

The Company will also be hosting investors in Booth #126 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, located in the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building on Sunday, January 21st and Monday, January 22nd 2024. Michael G. Allen, President and CEO will be presenting at 2:10 pm, on Monday January 22nd 2024, in Workshop Room #4.

Adoption of New Stock Option Plan:

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 18, 2023 the shareholders of the Company approved all matters as proposed, including the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), whereby the aggregate number of Common Shares that may be reserved for issuance pursuant to Options shall not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date of grant of an Option, calculated in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Implementation of the Stock Option Plan has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

The Cuprite Gold Project consists of approximately 574 unpatented claims covering approximately 44-square kilometers, located 15-kilometers south of Goldfield Nevada, and 85-kilometers northwest of Beatty. The project is easily accessible by Highway 95 on the western margin of the property. The project is located within the Walker Lane Gold Trend, which hosts AngloGold's exciting Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries approximately 75-kilometers southeast of Cuprite. In addition, the Walker Lane hosts Tier 1 gold mines including Kinross's Round Mountain Mine located approximately 130-kilometers North of Cuprite Gold Project.

In addition to Cuprite Gold Project, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF StrikePoint Gold Inc.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information, please contact:

StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Michael G. Allen, President CEO & Director

T: (604) 374-8381

E: ma@strikepointgold.com

W: www.strikepointgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would".

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194296