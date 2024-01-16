Soma Gold Corp. Announces Resignation Of Ceo

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2024 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces that Javier Cordova Unda has temporarily stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in order to attend to personal matters. He will continue to serve as the President and a director of the Company. C. Geoffrey Hampson, who currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board, will act as interim CEO.

Geoffrey Hampson, Chairman of the Board, states, "The Board of Directors maintains full confidence and support for Mr. Cordova and will work with him to ensure continuity of management while he works through these matters. We look forward to his returning to his role as soon as possible."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil, that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

