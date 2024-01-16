Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing and Extends Non Flow-Through Portion

Thunder Bay, January 16, 2024 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that, further to its November 29, 2023 and December 20, 2023 news releases, it has closed the flow-through portion of its private placement financing ("Private Placement").

The Company has issued 11,173,400 flow-through units ("FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $335,202. Each FT Unit consists of 1 flow-through common share and 1 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), each Warrant being exercisable at $0.06 for 24 months from the date of issuance.

In accordance with Exchange policies, the Company has paid the following finder's fees:

Accilent Capital Management - $10,500.12 and 350,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months

Castlewood Capital Corporation - $9,000 and 300,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

The Company also announces that it has received Exchange approval to extend the closing of the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement to February 14, 2024.

Proceeds of this Private placement will be used for ongoing exploration at the Company's Shabaqua Corners Gold Property and Tillex Copper Project and for general working capital purposes.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the ability of the Company to close on any additional tranches of the Private Placement, any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, such as costs of sales, general economic conditions, the success of marketing and competition from competing suppliers and businesses. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that an additional tranche of the Private Placement will close, and no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194374