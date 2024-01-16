Ur-Energy to Present January 31, 2024, at The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City

LITTLETON, January 16, 2024 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will be participating in The Microcap Conference taking place at Caesar's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino on January 30-31 and February 1, 2024.

In addition to holding one-on-one meetings, Mr. Cash will present a Company update about production operations at our Lost Creek ISR uranium mine site following a return to commercial operations in 2023, our sales contract book and the current uranium market.

Mr. Cash is presenting Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Track 5.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend Mr. Cash's presentation at The Microcap Conference and to schedule a meeting with Mr. Cash. Please register to ensure you can attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register and read more about the Conference here: https://themicrocapconference.com/.

The Microcap Conference will feature company presentations by publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors in one of the largest independent events for microcap companies.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur?Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President

720-981-4588 (ext. 303)

John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

